Slow news day?
While the nation’s capital is awhirl in the return of President Trump and the creeping coronavirus tree of contagion, we dropped a bunch of news and news-y stuff on the site in advance of tomorrow’s paper.
- Black firefighters in Winston-Salem file a complaint about their white counterparts’ racist behavior on social media.
- Cal Cunningham and Thom Tillis are in the ugliest, most consequential and perhaps most expensive Senate race in the country.
- Tiffany lamps at Reynolda House.
- People dig Mike’s Vegan Cookout.
Plus we’ve got a big, longform enterprise news piece coming form Sakaya tomorrow. Keep your eyes out.
The numbers
- A slight uptick in North Carolina: 1711 new cases for 216,943. With 3,693 deaths (+23, 1.70 percent).
- 60 percent of them have been white, 30 percent Black, 58 percent over 75 years old.
- Positive test rate 6.4 percent.
- Guilford County adds 65 new cases for 9,299, with 5,421 recoveries (58.30 percent) and 185 deaths, which is three less than I posted yesterday, when the GC site was down.
- Forsyth County has 35 new cases for 7,417, with 6,703 (+33, 90.37 percent) recoveries and 104 deaths (+0, 1.40 percent).
A diversion
Gawd I’m just so sick of it all. Not literally, but you know what I mean. Let’s dive deep into the Hitchcock vault for 1955’s The Trouble with Harry, about what happens when the residents of a small town discover a body. It’s a comedy! Jerry Mathers, aka “The Beaver” is in it, and also Shirley MacLaine.
Program notes
- For tonight’s featured image, we’ve got “The Organ Rehearsal” by Henry Lerolle, from 1885. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
