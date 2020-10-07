Daily corona round-up

Slow news day?

While the nation’s capital is awhirl in the return of President Trump and the creeping coronavirus tree of contagion, we dropped a bunch of news and news-y stuff on the site in advance of tomorrow’s paper.

Plus we’ve got a big, longform enterprise news piece coming form Sakaya tomorrow. Keep your eyes out.

The numbers

A slight uptick in North Carolina: 1711 new cases for 216,943. With 3,693 deaths (+23, 1.70 percent). 60 percent of them have been white, 30 percent Black, 58 percent over 75 years old. Positive test rate 6.4 percent.

Guilford County adds 65 new cases for 9,299, with 5,421 recoveries (58.30 percent) and 185 deaths, which is three less than I posted yesterday, when the GC site was down.

Forsyth County has 35 new cases for 7,417, with 6,703 (+33, 90.37 percent) recoveries and 104 deaths (+0, 1.40 percent).

A diversion

Gawd I’m just so sick of it all. Not literally, but you know what I mean. Let’s dive deep into the Hitchcock vault for 1955’s The Trouble with Harry, about what happens when the residents of a small town discover a body. It’s a comedy! Jerry Mathers, aka “The Beaver” is in it, and also Shirley MacLaine.

Program notes