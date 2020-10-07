Daily corona round-up

Slow news day?

While the nation’s capital is awhirl in the return of President Trump and the creeping coronavirus tree of contagion, we dropped a bunch of news and news-y stuff on the site in advance of tomorrow’s paper.

Plus we’ve got a big, longform enterprise news piece coming form Sakaya tomorrow. Keep your eyes out.

The numbers

  • A slight uptick in North Carolina: 1711 new cases for 216,943. With 3,693 deaths (+23, 1.70 percent).
    • 60 percent of them have been white, 30 percent Black, 58 percent over 75 years old.
    • Positive test rate 6.4 percent.
  • Guilford County adds 65 new cases for 9,299, with 5,421 recoveries (58.30 percent) and 185 deaths, which is three less than I posted yesterday, when the GC site was down.
  • Forsyth County has 35 new cases for 7,417, with 6,703 (+33, 90.37 percent) recoveries and 104 deaths (+0, 1.40 percent).

A diversion

Gawd I’m just so sick of it all. Not literally, but you know what I mean. Let’s dive deep into the Hitchcock vault for 1955’s The Trouble with Harry, about what happens when the residents of a small town discover a body. It’s a comedy! Jerry Mathers, aka “The Beaver” is in it, and also Shirley MacLaine.

Program notes

  • For tonight’s featured image, we’ve got “The Organ Rehearsal” by Henry Lerolle, from 1885. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
