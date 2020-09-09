Daily corona round-up

The hammer falls

The ALE was busy today in the Triad, executing the fine details of the governor’s Executive Order No. 163, or some such thing. Either way, a bunch of Winston-Salem bars that had been operating as “restaurants” have been shut down, according to a bunch of Facebook posts.

This is breaking and ongoing.

Some news

Trump came to Winston-Salem, and his people came from a hundred miles around to see him talk shit.

A Guilford County school board race heats up.

Triad college checkup

A reader asked about the numbers at Triad universities. I am taking a look at what’s available, in no particular order:

UNCG had four new cases so far this week, with 55 students and six staff/contractors since July 1.

Winston-Salem State had one new on-campus student case in the last 24 hours, 32 cumulative since March 1.

UNCSA currently has no cases on campus.

A&T reported three students and four employees last week, for a cumulative total of 44 (25 students, 19 staff)

Guilford College has had 10 diagnoses so far, none on campus right now.

Greensboro College has had seven total cases so far among students, faculty and contractors.

Wake Forest clocked 42 cases in the last 14 days, 56 total, all among students.

High Point University has 160 active cases.

Salem College doesn’t seem to have any info on the site.

Did I forget anyone? Looks like our kids are doing pretty good.Consider that Carolina added 27 ion the last week among students and faculty, and they are almost fully online, with 12.9 percent occupancy in the dorms.

The numbers

897 new cases in NC. Not bad, actually. 179,532 total. Hospitalizations tick up at 916 7.1 positive test rate. Getting worse. 2,984 dead (+75)

Guilford County has 67 new cases for 7,395, of which 4,271 have recovered (+81) and 164 have died (no change, which is good!). Of the remaining 2,960 cases, 621 are hospitalized.

Forsyth County adds 24 for 6,481, of which 5,736 have recovered (+51) and 84 have died (+2). Of the remaining 661 cases, 12 are hospitalized.



A diversion

Dirty Dawg and his pal Ratso occupied a segment of “The Kwicky Koala Show,” which aired from 1981-82 on Saturday mornings. Here’s all of their episodes.

Program notes