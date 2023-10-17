The installation of Crystal Tower’s first of two new elevators is still on track.

Both of the elevators were old, finicky and desperately needed to be replaced.

Crews have cleared out the first old elevator and cast the remnants aside in front of the building.

The sole elevator car in service is what stands between elderly and disabled residents being lifted to and from their floors and having to take the stairs.

Pieces of the new elevator are in a box outside the building, awaiting assembly.

So to what extent has the elevator been assembled?

“It’s more about infrastructure – think ropes, engines, electrical components, wiring,” HAWS Executive Director Kevin Cheshire stated in an email to Triad City Beat, noting that the car itself is pretty basic.

“So there’s not much ‘assembly’ per se,” added Cheshire, “But, as far as the process, core drilling has been completed and roping is underway.”

The fifth week of work started on Monday and the last day of work is set for Nov. 22, according to a preliminary schedule from Cheshire.

Then another 12 weeks of work on the next car will begin.

