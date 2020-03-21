The new rules

Apologies for the delay in the daily roundup. Let’s get right to it, shall we?

At a morning press conference in Guilford County, Sheriff Danny Rogers said he’d set up a quarantine section in the county jail , with 72 beds, and an adequate supply of COVID-19 test kits — though he said no inmates have presented themselves as sick.

Guilford County registered its fourth case of COVID-19, like the others someone who had been traveling. Forsyth County recorded its eighth case — significant because, according to the Journal, the patient had neither traveled nor been around anyone known to be infected with the virus. There are 172 known cases in North Carolina as of 9 p.m.

Cone Health closed its COVID-10 testing sites just after 5 p.m. today, according to a press release, because they ran out of supplies. They say they could re-open them when/if they get more supplies.

A lot of people seem to think Sen. Richard Burr should be prosecuted for insider trading, after a recording surfaced of him warning donors about the true danger of the coronavirus in February, shortly after he dumped more than $1.5 million in stock ahead of the market crash. Or, at least, resign. This wouldn't be that unusual except one of them is conservative talking head Tucker Carlson, who blasted our sockless senator on Fox News last night.

Triad Goodwill is recruiting volunteer crafters to make facemasks from cotton T-shorts.

ArtsGSO announced an Artists Emergency Relief Fund. Apply or donate at the website.

. Apply or donate at the website. And some good news! Cobblestone Farmers Market will be open tomorrow morning, 8:30 a.m. in a new location: 1001 S. Marshall St. In Greensboro, the Corner Farmers Market at Walker and Elam will likewise be open at 9 a.m.

A NEW RULE

Stop calling it the “Chinese virus,” no matter what our president says. It’s not only racist, offensive and condescending — it’s technically incorrect. The World Health Order set out its best practices for naming diseases in 2015, specifically saying that geographic locations should be avoided — you know, because of the racism.

That’s it for this week, which has been the longest week I can remember in a long time. Have a great weekend, and please take care of each other.