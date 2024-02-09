Featured photo: Winston-Salem’s unhoused residents and local activists sleep outside city hall to demand action from city leaders. (photo by Gale Melcher)

Last night, unhoused residents and activists slept on the cold concrete steps of Winston-Salem’s city hall. Under the watch of the magnolia trees, they shouted, “No shelter, no peace!” as cars drove past.

People arrived around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Throughout the night, more than 20 people came by to get food and supplies. The temperature had dipped to 46 degrees by 9:30 p.m. and kept plunging into the low 40s as the night went on. In the morning, people were denied access to city hall’s restroom, and told that they had to have an appointment in order to enter the building.

The idea was born from volunteers’ experiences at last month’s annual Point-In-Time count, Arnita Miles, an advocate for the unhoused, told TCB. Miles is also a veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department and the US Army.

“It started out as a prayer vigil, turned to an empowerment of the homeless,” she said.

They’re “protesting for better rights” for the unhoused.

And why on the steps of city hall?

“Because that’s who controls the money,” Miles answered.

The city, along with Forsyth County, works closely with local nonprofit agencies, healthcare providers and other homeless service agencies as part of an entity known as the Continuum of Care. But there’s limited bed space at the local shelters, and Miles and other activists feel that there is a “misconnect” of getting the funds “directly to the people that need it.”

One unhoused resident called Smiley has been on the street for eight years, and has lived in cities like Charlotte, High Point and Greensboro.

Those cities “do more for us homeless than Winston-Salem does,” he said.

Residents like Smiley wish that the city would “take a page out of [Greensboro’s] book.” Greensboro runs the Doorway Project during the cold months of the year, sheltering their unhoused residents in 64-square-foot pop-up Pallet shelters.

From abandoned buildings to sidewalks, Smiley said that “everywhere we go we get run off.”

People came to the steps of city hall throughout the night to sleep and get food and supplies. (photo by Gale Melcher)

“I ain’t homeless, I’m houseless. Because I can make home anywhere,” Joshua Boles told TCB on Thursday night. Boles said that while he’s educated, has a science degree and years of work experience as an independent contractor, he’s “still sitting here and can’t get a job.” He got in a car accident, couldn’t work for a while which led to him falling behind on child support payments. This resulted in the loss of his driver’s license. In North Carolina, if you owe more than three months of child support, the state can suspend your driver’s license until the debt is paid.

“How is a man supposed to go out and make money for his child when you take his license to be able to get there? That makes a lot of sense,” Boles said. “I went from doing well to nothing overnight.”

If city officials can’t help the homeless, “who’s going to do it?” Smiley asked.

Their next stop?

It could be outside the homes of the mayor and other city leaders.

“We’re not giving up: If we have to go to these people’s houses, come here and protest this every day,” Smiley said.

“They will say something when we show up on their front yards,” Miles said.

Many of those who protested on Thursday evening say they are supporting mayoral candidate JoAnne Allen, president of local activist group Action4Now and frequent speaker at city council meetings, in the upcoming election.

“If we can get [her] office, I know she’ll do something for us,” Smiley said,

Activist Lisa Uber said that she’s also supporting Allen, “100 percent.”

“We’ve got a voice out here. We’re human beings,” Smiley said.

“Even though we don’t live in nice houses or drive nice cars, we are human.”

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Despite near freezing temps, activists and unhoused community members sleep on the steps of Winston-Salem’s city hall to protest lack of housing', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/despite-near-freezing-temps-activists-and-unhoused-community-members-sleep-on-the-steps-of-winston-salems-city-hall-to-protest-lack-of-housing/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Despite near freezing temps, activists and unhoused community members sleep on the steps of Winston-Salem’s city hall to protest lack of housing', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/despite-near-freezing-temps-activists-and-unhoused-community-members-sleep-on-the-steps-of-winston-salems-city-hall-to-protest-lack-of-housing/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Winston-Salem’s unhoused residents and local activists sleep outside city hall to demand action from city leaders. (photo by Gale Melcher)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Last night, unhoused residents and activists slept on the cold concrete steps of Winston-Salem’s city hall. Under the watch of the magnolia trees, they shouted, “No shelter, no peace!” as cars drove past.</p><div class="tcb-45937449c8c599a0f7c3cccc36895f23 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-45937449c8c599a0f7c3cccc36895f23"></div> <p>People arrived around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Throughout the night, more than 20 people came by to get food and supplies. The temperature had dipped to 46 degrees by 9:30 p.m. and kept plunging into the low 40s as the night went on. In the morning, people were <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/256648719309454/permalink/928181738822812/?mibextid=uJjRxr">denied access to city hall’s restroom</a>, and told that they had to have an appointment in order to enter the building.</p> <p>The idea was born from volunteers’ experiences at <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/during-this-years-point-in-time-count-increased-community-engagement-leads-to-greater-visibility-of-forsyth-countys-unhoused-population/">last month’s annual Point-In-Time count</a>, Arnita Miles, an advocate for the unhoused, told <em>TCB. </em>Miles is also a veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department and the US Army.</p> <p>“It started out as a prayer vigil, turned to an empowerment of the homeless,” she said.</p> <p>They’re “protesting for better rights” for the unhoused.</p><div class="tcb-07844fc501fae87325edc4afb52f2ebf tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-07844fc501fae87325edc4afb52f2ebf"></div> <p>And why on the steps of city hall?</p> <p>“Because that’s who controls the money,” Miles answered.</p> <p>The city, along with Forsyth County, works closely with local nonprofit agencies, healthcare providers and other homeless service agencies as part of an entity known as the Continuum of Care. But there’s limited bed space at the local shelters, and Miles and other activists feel that there is a “misconnect” of getting the funds “directly to the people that need it.” </p> <p>One unhoused resident called Smiley has been on the street for eight years, and has lived in cities like Charlotte, High Point and Greensboro.</p> <p>Those cities “do more for us homeless than Winston-Salem does,” he said.</p> <p>Residents like Smiley wish that the city would “take a page out of [Greensboro’s] book.” Greensboro <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/pallet-shelters-popping-up-at-pomona-park-in-greensboro-again/">runs the Doorway Project</a> during the cold months of the year, sheltering their unhoused residents in 64-square-foot pop-up <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/the-pallet-open/">Pallet shelters</a>.</p><div class="tcb-c7c92a790a20d69a0c2689c9b9ed11ab tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-c7c92a790a20d69a0c2689c9b9ed11ab"></div> <p>From abandoned buildings to sidewalks, Smiley said that “everywhere we go we get run off.”</p><div class="tcb-4d6b68d8dd8196c44faff5f47c8172f4 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-4d6b68d8dd8196c44faff5f47c8172f4"></div> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="768" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/IMG_2897.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-43683" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/IMG_2897-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/IMG_2897-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/IMG_2897-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/IMG_2897-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/IMG_2897-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">People came to the steps of city hall throughout the night to sleep and get food and supplies. (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure> <p>“I ain’t homeless, I’m houseless. Because I can make home anywhere,” Joshua Boles told <em>TCB</em> on Thursday night. Boles said that while he’s educated, has a science degree and years of work experience as an independent contractor, he’s “still sitting here and can’t get a job.” He got in a car accident, couldn’t work for a while which led to him falling behind on <a href="https://www.marshalltaylorlawfirm.com/what-happens-if-i-dont-pay-child-support-in-north-carolina/#:~:text=Driver's%20License%20Suspension,paid%20your%20child%20support%20debt.">child support payments</a>. This resulted in the <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/criminalizing-poverty/">loss of his driver’s license</a>. In North Carolina, if you owe more than three months of child support, the <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/justice-tempered-with-mercy-city-funded-program-helps-hundreds-in-forsyth-county-regain-their-drivers-licenses/">state can suspend</a> your driver’s license until the debt is paid.</p> <p>“How is a man supposed to go out and make money for his child when you take his license to be able to get there? That makes a lot of sense,” Boles said. “I went from doing well to nothing overnight.”</p> <p>If city officials can’t help the homeless, “who’s going to do it?” Smiley asked.</p> <p>Their next stop?</p> <p>It could be outside the homes of the mayor and other city leaders. </p><div class="tcb-201302bca9e02c3d5b10cbb7cdad94be tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-201302bca9e02c3d5b10cbb7cdad94be"></div> <p>“We’re not giving up: If we have to go to these people’s houses, come here and protest this every day,” Smiley said.</p> <p>“They will say something when we show up on their front yards,” Miles said.</p> <p>Many of those who protested on Thursday evening say they are supporting mayoral candidate <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/fact-check-winston-salem-mayoral-race/">JoAnne Allen</a>, president of local activist group Action4Now and frequent speaker at city council meetings, in the upcoming election.</p> <p>“If we can get [her] office, I know she’ll do something for us,” Smiley said, </p> <p>Activist Lisa Uber said that she’s also supporting Allen, “100 percent.”</p> <p>“We’ve got a voice out here. We’re human beings,” Smiley said.</p><div class="tcb-d7c8e6914428ca2f70a12f6d4218d4b4 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-d7c8e6914428ca2f70a12f6d4218d4b4"></div> <p>“Even though we don’t live in nice houses or drive nice cars, we are human.”</p> <div class="tcb-0e1fed695a8ea7b075d089e376bd1c74 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-0e1fed695a8ea7b075d089e376bd1c74"></div><div class="tcb-1ea93d417fe2628397756e9228043a34 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-1ea93d417fe2628397756e9228043a34"></div><div class="tcb-c6d053a221ebb3e2e4f043722c9b7c77 tcb-real1" id="tcb-c6d053a221ebb3e2e4f043722c9b7c77"></div> Click to copy