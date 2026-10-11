Introduction

Newsrooms‍‍‍ are now making great use of user-generated content (UGC). This can be a video from a local resident, a protest clip or footage sent by a reader that captures the view from the scene during a storm.

However, such video footage is usually accompanied by TikTok marks, replays with watermarks or the name/logo of another outlet.

Do you really want that sitting on your final video? … Obviously not!

‍‍Removing it can leave the footage looking cleaner. But the real question is a harder one: where do you draw the line?

Digital media desks need a practical approach to watermark removal that keeps the source, the rights, and the context clear and … this guide walks through exactly ‍‍‍that.

Why Newsrooms Use More UGC Now

The story is happening right now. But your camera crew is nowhere near it.

This is what UGC is for. A local resident might film a protest or a city council meeting even before the reporter arrives and gets the opportunity to do it. Newsrooms can show the actual events happening from the ground through such recordings.

In‍‍‍ many local newsrooms, there is a scarcity of both staff and budgets. So, digital desks are often stuck to using clips that were provided by reporters, writers, or that are posted to social media.

The catch?

The clips might have logos or watermarks already. So, the desk is now supposed to figure out which elements can be removed or hidden, which ones require permission to be taken out, and which ones are best left as they ‍‍‍are.

What to Check Before Using UGC

Got the clip you need? Not so fast.

UGC‍‍‍ usually deserves a little cleaning up before making a news video out of it. A clip may have a watermark, username, captions, or other text on the video.

Some marks are easy to get rid of … Others may hinder viewers from seeing ‍‍‍something.

Social Media Marks Can Get in the Way

Videos‍‍‍ from social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook can have their logos, usernames, or other information overlaid.

While it may seem all right on the phone screen … if you put the same video into your station’s video broadcast, the watermarking may become too obvious.

At the same time, these elements can trick your audience into believing the platform or another account is the one that filmed the scene. In case the station is the one broadcasting the clip, this confusion could ‍‍‍happen.

Look Beyond the Watermark

A watermark is not the only thing you may need to check. UGC can also include:

Creator usernames or handles

Old subtitles or captions

Date and time stamps

Promotional text

Logos from another outlet

People or objects that block part of the frame

But there is an important difference here. Removing a logo is not the same as changing what happened in the video.

Cleaning‍‍‍ up an overlay may simply save a clip for reuse. Whereas, removing a person, object or other part of the real scene may have different effects. It can change the meaning of the footage and should be treated much more carefully.

Before Removing Anything, Check the Footage’s Status

Before you clean up the clip, check where it came from.

Ownership: Do you own the footage, or did someone else shoot it?

Do you own the footage, or did someone else shoot it? Permission: Did the creator allow the newsroom to use and edit it?

Did the creator allow the newsroom to use and edit it? Credit: Does the creator need to be named?

Does the creator need to be named? Original file: Did the desk save the file exactly as it was received?

A‍‍‍ watermark itself cannot show who the owner of the video is. Even if the logo is removed, it does not grant the newsroom any copyright or legal right to distribute the content.

To maintain the integrity and authenticity of the source content, one must store the original file and source information together with the altered file.

Another‍‍‍ thing is very easy to overlook, wiping out a watermark doesn’t equal to deleting the credit. Even if the visual mark is gone, the newsroom should still credit the creator or source in the caption, cutline, or on-screen chyron when required.

What a Digital Desk May Need to Clean Up

Not every mark needs the same fix.

Sometimes‍‍‍ it’s only a platform logo or old text. Other times, it might be a creator logo that doesn’t belong to the shot. You need to figure out what is getting removed and will be a shot-changer after the ‍‍‍editing.

Problem Typical example Editorial goal Platform watermark TikTok or Instagram branding Remove a distracting platform overlay Creator logo Channel or business logo Clean authorized footage when appropriate Subtitle Old or incorrect caption Remove outdated text Text Date stamp or promotional copy Clear obsolete information Passerby Person crossing the shot Remove a distracting subject Object Unwanted item in the frame Clean up the composition

The‍‍‍ key point is what you do after. Taking an overlay off is one thing, altering the actual scene is another. A desk knows the difference before it makes a ‍‍‍correction.

How To Can Clean Up Authorized UGC

Okay, you have the right to use the clip. Now how do you clean it up?

Vmake‍‍‍ Labs will clean up social video for you. It strips out watermarks, subtitles, logos, text, passersby, and whatever else you don’t want in the frame. For a digital desk, the useful bit is that you can upload the footage, tell it what to remove, and check the result before you put it to ‍‍‍use.

Upload the Clip or Start with a Social Video Link

You‍‍‍ have the option to either directly upload the video or to paste a YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook link. Moreover, you can also process up to 30 videos at once.

To‍‍‍ review the results you may look at one video at a time. There is also an option to play a preview of a processed clip before it is ‍‍‍downloaded.

Pick the Removal Mode That Fits

The tool has different modes for different cleanup jobs:

Smart: A general option for removing unwanted elements from a clip.

A general option for removing unwanted elements from a clip. Smart Pro: Useful when the area is large or the background is busy. It tries to rebuild more of the missing details.

Useful when the area is large or the background is busy. It tries to rebuild more of the missing details. Watermark: Made for removing visible watermarks and logos.

Made for removing visible watermarks and logos. Subtitle: Useful for old captions or subtitles sitting over the footage.

Useful for old captions or subtitles sitting over the footage. Passerby: Designed for removing people who briefly cross the shot.

Use Manual Selection When You Need More Control

It’s‍‍‍ quite probable that automatic removal will not give you the exact area you need.

You can select with a box and mark the regions you want to remove watermark from video. Besides these, there are subtitle and protected-area options too.

This feature is helpful when a watermark covers an image element such as a face, street sign, vehicle, or something else you wouldn’t want the watermark to eat up.

Common Mistakes When Cleaning UGC

It‍‍‍ is relatively easy to clean up a clip. However, identifying aspects that you should not modify is the challenging part.

Deleting a logo or watermark would not make the clip legally yours. Both ownership and obtaining permission are critical. Include the name of the creator and source of the clip along with the file.

Don’t trust the first computer-generated result. Browse the complete video instead of just one thumbnail image. Search for sudden changes, unclear parts or areas of the picture that were changed incorrectly.

Do not excessively alter or polish the clip. Excessive cleanup or enhancement might make UGC look artificial. Maintain the reality of a scene as much as possible.

Conclusion

Removal‍‍‍ of watermarks can make a UGC appear cleaner and also fit better into a news piece. However, cleaner does not necessarily mean changing the story. Just stick to the original, review the edit, and give credit where it is due. Tools‍‍‍ such as Vmake Labs can manage the restoration and cleanup, leaving it up to the editor to decide how the footage will finally ‍‍‍look.