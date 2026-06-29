The Southern Highlands is one of Australia’s most appealing countryside escapes, known for its rolling hills, heritage towns, and relaxed pace of life. Located less than two hours from Sydney, it offers a refreshing contrast to city living, with scenic landscapes, wineries, and charming villages like Bowral and Berrima.

When it comes to accommodation, the region caters to a wide variety of travellers—from couples seeking a romantic retreat to families planning a weekend getaway. This guide explores the different types of Southern Highlands accommodation and what makes each one unique, helping you choose the right stay for your trip.

Why Stay in the Southern Highlands

Before diving into accommodation types, it helps to understand what makes the region so appealing. The Southern Highlands is often described as a perfect country escape, where visitors can enjoy wineries, antique shopping, and cosy evenings by a fireplace.

Scenic natural surroundings

Think lush countryside, national parks, and waterfalls like Fitzroy Falls, offering walking trails and panoramic views.

Distinct seasons

From cool winters ideal for fireside relaxation to vibrant spring blooms, the changing seasons influence the type of accommodation experience you may prefer.

Variety of stays

From rustic cabins to luxury estates, accommodation options are diverse and suited to different travel styles.

Types of Southern Highlands Accommodation

Luxury Country Retreats

Luxury accommodation in the Southern Highlands often reflects the region’s heritage charm combined with modern comfort. These properties are typically set on expansive estates surrounded by gardens or countryside views.

What to expect

Spacious rooms, elegant interiors, and premium amenities such as spas, fine dining, and curated experiences are common. Many also highlight the region’s history, with restored manor houses or boutique hotels offering a refined stay.

Best for

Couples, special occasions, or anyone seeking a peaceful and indulgent escape.

Cosy Cottages and Farm Stays

For a more authentic countryside experience, cottages and farm stays are a popular choice. These accommodations often feature traditional design elements like fireplaces, wooden interiors, and outdoor spaces.

What to expect

Self-contained spaces, quiet surroundings, and a strong connection to nature. Some farm stays may even offer interactions with animals or access to local produce.

Best for

Families, small groups, or travellers wanting a slower, more relaxed pace.

Boutique Guesthouses and B&Bs

Boutique guesthouses and bed-and-breakfasts offer a more intimate and personalised experience. Often located in or near charming towns, they provide easy access to local attractions.

What to expect

Unique interiors, home-style hospitality, and locally inspired breakfasts. These stays often reflect the personality of their hosts and the character of the region.

Best for

Solo travellers or couples who value a welcoming and social atmosphere.

Modern Holiday Homes and Rentals

Holiday homes and short-term rentals have become increasingly popular in the Southern Highlands, offering flexibility and privacy.

What to expect

Fully equipped kitchens, multiple bedrooms, and amenities suited for longer stays or group travel. Some properties include features like pools, outdoor entertaining areas, or scenic decks.

Best for

Groups of friends, extended families, or travellers planning a longer stay.

Off-Grid Cabins and Nature Escapes

For those looking to disconnect, off-grid cabins and eco-friendly stays offer a unique experience immersed in nature. These accommodations are often located in secluded areas surrounded by bushland.

What to expect

Minimalist design, sustainable features, and a focus on tranquillity. While amenities may be simpler, the experience is often more immersive.

Best for

Nature lovers, digital detox seekers, and adventurous travellers.

Accommodation Tips for Visiting the Southern Highlands

Choose your location wisely

Each town in the Southern Highlands has its own character. Bowral is lively and central, while smaller villages offer quieter, more secluded experiences.

Consider the season

Winter is ideal for cosy stays with fireplaces, while spring and summer are perfect for outdoor-focused accommodations with gardens or patios.

Plan for midweek stays

Travelling during the week can mean fewer crowds and more availability, often making it easier to find your ideal accommodation.

Match your stay to your itinerary

If you’re planning winery visits or exploring nature, choose accommodation nearby to minimise travel time and maximise relaxation.

Conclusion

Southern Highlands accommodation is as diverse as the region itself. Whether you prefer a luxurious country retreat, a cosy cottage, or a secluded cabin in nature, there’s an option to suit every type of traveller.

The key is to think about the kind of experience you want—whether it’s relaxation, exploration, or a mix of both. With its blend of scenic beauty, charming towns, and varied accommodation styles, the Southern Highlands offers a memorable escape that feels both refreshing and timeless.