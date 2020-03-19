We know it’s crazy out there. It’s easy to panic and get lost in all of the news updates. But we encourage you to take a second and breathe and then think about how we can all do our part to help our communities during this crisis. We’ve got a little list to get you started. Got suggestions? Send ’em to [email protected] and we’ll update this list as we go! We got this!

Don’t panic. Donate or volunteer at local organizations:

GUILFORD COUNTY

Second Harvest Food Bank — This Triad-wide food bank is taking volunteers as well as monetary donations to help feed people during the crisis. Learn more about how you can help on their website here.

— This Triad-wide food bank is taking volunteers as well as monetary donations to help feed people during the crisis. Learn more about how you can help on their website here. United Way of Greensboro — United Way of GSO has partnered with other local organizations to start a virus relief fund to help children and families. Donate here.

— United Way of GSO has partnered with other local organizations to start a virus relief fund to help children and families. Donate here. Greensboro virtual tip jar for workers — A local spreadsheet with those who have been fired or have had their hours cut back on is circulating with a way for people to donate to individuals in need. Check it out here.

— A local spreadsheet with those who have been fired or have had their hours cut back on is circulating with a way for people to donate to individuals in need. Check it out here. Down Home NC — This grassroots organization mobilizes and works with rural working families in the state. They are collecting donations through their mutual aid fund to help families purchase supplies and goods during the crisis. Learn more here.

— This grassroots organization mobilizes and works with rural working families in the state. They are collecting donations through their mutual aid fund to help families purchase supplies and goods during the crisis. Learn more here. Backpack Beginnings — This organization helps feed children in need. They are currently asking for both monetary and food donations to their warehouse. They are also in need of volunteers to help sort, pack and deliver food. Learn more here.

— This organization helps feed children in need. They are currently asking for both monetary and food donations to their warehouse. They are also in need of volunteers to help sort, pack and deliver food. Learn more here. A Simple Gesture — This organization is working with Guilford County Schools to offer grab-and-go meals for students while schools are closed. Learn how you can donate time, money or food here.

— This organization is working with Guilford County Schools to offer grab-and-go meals for students while schools are closed. Learn how you can donate time, money or food here. Sign up to volunteer through the Volunteer Center of GSO — The volunteer center pulls volunteer opportunities from various nonprofits in the city. Find a way to help on their website.

— The volunteer center pulls volunteer opportunities from various nonprofits in the city. Find a way to help on their website. Interactive Resource Center — The homeless day shelter has extended their hours and is in need of hand sanitizer and online monetary donations. Learn more on their Facebook page here.

— The homeless day shelter has extended their hours and is in need of hand sanitizer and online monetary donations. Learn more on their Facebook page here. YWCA of Greensboro — The local shelter for women and families is accepting monetary donations as well as food and disposable thermometers. Learn more on their Facebook page

FORSYTH COUNTY

HOPE of Winston-Salem — The organization is working to fill backpacks to deliver to children during the coronavirus. They need volunteers to help pack bags as well as deliver. They also need goods like bread and fruit. They are also taking monetary donations on their website.

— The organization is working to fill backpacks to deliver to children during the coronavirus. They need volunteers to help pack bags as well as deliver. They also need goods like bread and fruit. They are also taking monetary donations on their website. Samaritan Ministries — The Winston-Salem organization provides shelter and food to those in need. Right now, they are in need of supplies and volunteers. Learn more on their website.

— The Winston-Salem organization provides shelter and food to those in need. Right now, they are in need of supplies and volunteers. Learn more on their website. Goodwill — Donate to your local Goodwill. They are still taking their regular donations. Visit their website for more information.

— Donate to your local Goodwill. They are still taking their regular donations. Visit their website for more information. Crisis Control — This food pantry and basic needs shelter is asking for both food and monetary donations. Visit their website for more info.