Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum

220 N. Church St. GSO

336.574.2898

mbcmuseum.com/

Twenty-five is an important number. It’s a quarter of a dollar. It’s the birthday when a human brain is fully developed. And it’s also the number of years the doors to the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (MBCM) have been open!

Over the last two and a half decades, MBCM has carried out its mission to engage all children and families in hands-on learning experiences which contribute to their growth and development through play, creation, outdoor exploration, and STEM experiences.

Generations continue to enjoy access to play and learning in downtown Greensboro. To celebrate the Museum’s HUGE milestone – its silver year – it is hosting a month of fun for everyone from its littlest guests to its donors!

This July, MBCM will offer 25 ways for people in the Triad and beyond to participate in its birthday celebrations.

The excitement kicks off with a public birthday party! Gather from 3:30p-5p on Monday, July 1, to hear from MBCM President & CEO Joe Rieke and Mark Hyman, son of MBCM founder Jerry Hyman. Afterward, families can craft birthday hats, decorate a birthday banner and get a piece of birthday cake!

There are several major highlights throughout the rest of the month as well!

Like saving while playing? Visit the Museum on Friday, July 12 for 25-cent admission for every guest from 5p-8p! MBCM is dropping the price for accessible play and learning!

For the children at heart, MBCM is paying homage to the year the museum opened with a 21+ adult event called Party Like It’s 1999!

The museum will go back in time with multiple rounds of ’90s trivia, sick games like Twister, giant Jenga, Bop It, and a special graffiti craft by Reconsidered Goods! Enjoy beer and wine by Little Brother Brewing and mocktails by MACHETE and Yokai. Taste delicious eats by Astro Dogs and Jamaica Coast Catering food trucks. Plus, hear some wonderfully nostalgic ‘90s hits by DJ and emcee, Mothers of Chaos!

This is a ticketed event on Thursday, July 18 from 6:30p-10p. Purchase your tickets at https://tinyurl.com/bdzhxjjj.

The following day, MBCM goes high fashion with a kids’ fashion show organized by Greensboro-based consignment shop, Be Kind Kids. See the best kids’ fashion, and later go and purchase clothing to support this local business! The event is scheduled for Friday, July 19 from 6p-7p!

On Sunday, July 21, get the whole family together for a free photo shoot at the Museum’s famous big red chair! The photographer will be present from 1:30p-4:30p.

If you know a special young person whose birthday is approaching this July, celebrate at the Museum with 25% off a birthday package only during that month! Learn more about our birthday party packages at mbcmuseum.com/birthday-parties-2/.

Can’t make it to any of these events or days? No worries, because the Museum has so, so much more in store for the month of July! Experience making a smoothie from a stationary bike on Wednesday, July 3, take competition to a new level with our games day on Friday, July 5, or use your skills during a scavenger hunt on Sunday, July 7!

There will be special guests at the Museum as well, including ballerinas from the Greensboro Ballet reading a story on Tuesday, July 9, Whims shaved ice will be selling sweet treats on Thursday, July 11, Reconsidered Goods will help guests get crafty on Saturday, July 20, and the Basics Guilford will be handing out free children’s books on Tuesday, July 23!

Lastly, get so many fun giveaways throughout the month, including MBCM sunglasses, “Play Enthusiast” t-shirts, and cupcakes!

Find out the comprehensive schedule and all the fun the public can enjoy by checking out the Museum’s website at mbcmuseum.com!

The Museum is thankful for 25 years of community support and ready for so much more discovery, play, and learning in the next 25 to come!