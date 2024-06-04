You know that pothole you always have to swerve to miss down the street from your house? Well soon, it might be fixed.

In a vote on Monday evening, Winston-Salem city leaders approved a multi-million dollar contract that will fund dozens of road resurfacing projects.

Paving contractor APAC Atlantic, Inc. of Greensboro will head the operation, costing the city nearly $9.9 million.

Resurfacing is expected to begin next month and continue until July 2025. A total of 106 resurfacing projects will occur across all eight wards, with the majority of locations — 22 — in the Northwest Ward. The East, Northeast and North wards have 13 projects each, while the Southeast Ward will have 17. The South Ward gets 15 while the Southwest Ward gets nine, and four will be in the West Ward.

This spending decision aims to address residents’ concerns, given a survey that laid them bare in front of the city a few years ago.

In 2019, ETC Institute, an outside firm that specializes in market research, conducted a resident satisfaction survey for the city. The results showed that 42 percent of residents were dissatisfied with city street and sidewalk conditions.

This year’s capital improvement plan, which outlines long-term spending, also includes $5.6 million for street resurfacing. This will be funded by an additional $15 per vehicle in motor vehicle privilege tax, which will generate approximately $2.8 million, plus another $2.8 million from the Powell Bill gas tax.

On May 30, the city’s Budget and Performance Director Scott Tesh noted that the city is “putting a little bit more effort into street resurfacing” since it was the “No. 1 priority” to come out of the resident survey.

The capital improvement plan notes that the city still has unfunded street resurfacing projects worth $168 million, plus $520 million in sidewalk construction and repair.

Find out if your street is on the list below:

2024-25 road resurfacing list (city document screenshot)

2024-25 road resurfacing list (city document screenshot)

