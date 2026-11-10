Every November, half the Triad seems to pack the car. Some of us head up I-81 or I-95 for Thanksgiving with family in New York or Boston. Others sneak in an off-season weekend at Myrtle Beach.

Your NC license and insurance card work everywhere you’re going. A lot of other things change once you cross the state line, though: how people drive, where you can park, and even what happens if someone bumps into you. Here’s a quick, road-tested guide before you go.

Before You Leave the Driveway

Grab your toll pass. If you have an NC Quick Pass, good news: it works on E-ZPass roads up the East Coast. Without a transponder, many northern tolls are cashless now. The bill shows up in your mailbox weeks later, often with extra fees.

Take two minutes with your insurance. Your NC policy generally goes with you when you travel. North Carolina also raised its minimum coverage in 2025, so if you renewed recently, your limits may already be higher. The one thing worth asking your agent about is uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. If someone with bare-bones insurance hits you three states away, that coverage is often what fills the gap.

Save the basics on your phone. Keep a photo of your insurance card and registration, your insurer’s claims number, and their app if they have one.

New York: Different Rules, Especially in the City

If your route runs through New York City, a few habits from home won’t work there.

No right on red. In NYC, you can’t turn right on a red light unless a sign says you can. This catches a lot of visitors.

In NYC, you can’t turn right on a red light unless a sign says you can. This catches a lot of visitors. Read every parking sign, twice. Street parking comes with layered rules, alternate-side cleaning days, and tow zones. A garage near where you’re staying is often worth the money.

Street parking comes with layered rules, alternate-side cleaning days, and tow zones. A garage near where you’re staying is often worth the money. Expect extra tolls. Driving into Manhattan below 60th Street can cost a congestion toll on top of bridge and tunnel tolls. Check current rates before you go.

New York also changed its crash rules this year. It’s a “no-fault” state, which means your own insurance pays some medical bills first, no matter who caused the crash. Since May 2026, people who are mostly to blame for a crash generally can no longer collect damages from the other driver. How New York’s no-fault system applies to a North Carolina driver in a North Carolina car depends on your policy, so call your insurer right away if anything happens.

Massachusetts: Rotaries, Narrow Streets and Lawn Chairs

Boston driving has a reputation, and it’s earned some of it. Expect quick merges, narrow streets, and drivers who don’t wait long once the light turns green.

Rotaries (traffic circles): cars already in the rotary have the right of way. Yield, then go with confidence. Hesitating is what causes trouble.

cars already in the rotary have the right of way. Yield, then go with confidence. Hesitating is what causes trouble. Parking: many Boston neighborhoods are “Resident Permit Parking Only.” Those signs mean what they say, and visitors get ticketed or towed. If it snows, you may see cones or lawn chairs saving shoveled-out spots. Don’t move them.

many Boston neighborhoods are “Resident Permit Parking Only.” Those signs mean what they say, and visitors get ticketed or towed. If it snows, you may see cones or lawn chairs saving shoveled-out spots. Don’t move them. Speed : Massachusetts speed laws have a few quirks visitors miss. “Thickly Settled” sign means the limit is 30 mph unless another limit is posted. Inside Boston, most city streets default to 25 mph, so ease off the gas once you leave the highway.

: Massachusetts speed laws have a few quirks visitors miss. “Thickly Settled” sign means the limit is 30 mph unless another limit is posted. Inside Boston, most city streets default to 25 mph, so ease off the gas once you leave the highway. Tolls: The Mass Pike is fully electronic. No pass means a bill in the mail.

The Mass Pike is fully electronic. No pass means a bill in the mail. Phones: Massachusetts is hands-free only, too.

Massachusetts is also a no-fault state. Its policies cover the first $8,000 of medical bills, and some lost wages no matter who caused the crash. Its fault rule is more forgiving than ours: people can still recover damages if they’re partly to blame, as long as they’re not more at fault than the other driver. Their award is reduced by their share of the blame.

Virginia: Watch Your Speed

Virginia is the first state line on almost any drive north, and it doesn’t play around with speeding. Going 20 mph over the limit, or anything over 85 mph, can be charged as reckless driving there. That’s a criminal charge, not just a ticket. Virginia is also one of the few places where radar detectors are illegal in passenger cars, so leave yours unplugged.

Phones go in the holder, too. Virginia bans holding a phone while you drive.

If there’s a crash, Virginia’s rules will feel familiar. Like North Carolina, it uses one of the strictest fault rules in the country, where even a small share of the blame can keep you from collecting from the other driver. The big difference is the clock. Virginia generally gives injured people two years to file a lawsuit, a year less than North Carolina.

Heading to the Beach Instead? South Carolina

If your trip runs south to Myrtle Beach, slow down along Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway. Even off-season, you’ll share the road with pedestrians crossing mid-block, mopeds and golf carts on some local streets. Parking near the beach is often paid, so check the signs or the city’s parking app.

South Carolina’s fault rule is gentler than North Carolina’s, too. Here’s a quick example. Say you’re going a few miles over the limit when another driver pulls out of a parking lot in front of you, and you’re found 20% at fault. In South Carolina, you could generally still recover 80% of your damages. Back home in North Carolina, that same 20% could keep you from recovering anything.

If Something Does Happen

Nobody plans for a fender bender 400 miles from home, but a few steps make it easier to deal with.

Call 911 and ask which police department is writing the report. You’ll need to get the copy from that state.

and ask which police department is writing the report. You’ll need to get the copy from that state. Take photos of both cars, the plates, the scene and the other driver’s license and insurance card.

of both cars, the plates, the scene and the other driver’s license and insurance card. Get names and numbers from anyone who saw it.

from anyone who saw it. Get checked by a doctor before you drive home, even if you feel fine. Some injuries take a day or two to show up.

before you drive home, even if you feel fine. Some injuries take a day or two to show up. Call your insurer as soon as you can.

as soon as you can. Keep it factual. “Are you okay?” is kind. “It was my fault” can follow you, especially in strict fault states like Virginia and North Carolina.

Happy Trails, Triad

Most holiday drives end with nothing worse than a backup outside D.C. and a few too many gas-station snacks. Pack your patience along with the pie, leave a little early, and let the locals honk. You’ll be at the table before you know it.

Safe travels, and happy holidays from all of us.