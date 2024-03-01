Early voting for the NC Primary Election began on Feb. 15 and ends on Saturday, March 2 at 3 p.m.

There are several races on the ballot for the primary election from the presidential race all the way down to school board, county commission and city council.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

Anyone can go and vote at any open polling location during the early voting period.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do Same-Day Registration during the early voting period. To check to see if you are registered, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Here are the early voting sites for Guilford County:

Here are the early voting sites for Forsyth County:

Polls are open 8-7:30 p.m. on Friday and 8-3 p.m. on Saturday.

REMEMBER! All voters must show a form of valid ID to cast their vote this year. Here are examples of valid IDs:

Lastly, the easiest way to figure out who to vote for is to find your sample ballot online.

Visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ Enter your name Scroll down to “sample ballot” And find all of the races that you’ll need to know about.

Need information on candidates? We’ve got you covered. Click here to read the Primary Election Guide which has all of the candidates you’ll see on your ballot in Guilford and Forsyth Counties.

The primary guide is also on the streets this week so you can pick up a physical copy and take it with you to the polls!

Now, share this post, read our guide and go vote!