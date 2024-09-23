Featured photo: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a crowd of more than 300 people at the Koury Convention Center on March 5, 2024, Primary Election Day, after results showed that he won the Republican primary for governor. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

We’ve been writing about North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in TCB practically since he first went viral after that fateful Greensboro City Council meeting in 2018 — the one where he pushed back against the city’s decision to get out of the gun-selling business and declared, “I am the majority!”

Wouldn’t it be something if that were true? Then the majority of North Carolinians would have been accused of using a family member’s nonprofit to bilk the state out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The majority of us would go to churches to talk about the people who we believe “need killing.” The majority of us would run for office on a platform of dismantling public education.

And let’s not forget: The majority of us would be making absolutely filthy comments on porn websites while also identifying as nazis under our known aliases.

Even we won’t post screenshots of Robinson’s alleged comments posted to the adult social media site NudeAfrica.com because they are among the lewdest things we’ve ever seen on the internet, causing disgust even among the most seasoned of us.

But we can note the fallout — or lack of it.

While some in NC GOP circles scramble to distance themselves from Robinson, the man himself has vowed not to drop out of the race even as his electability plummets to Jill Stein-like levels and most of his staff has, figuratively, run screaming for the hills.

We can heap shame on those who helped this man rise to prominence, notably Mark Walker, who was in Congress when he boosted Robinson’s video and got him a slot on Fox News, and NC Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger, who endorsed him before the primary back in March. And we can ridicule those who still stand by him, a group that includes Vice-Presidential nominee JD Vance but probably not his running mate, Donald Trump, as Trump disinvited Robinson to his last NC appearance in Wilmington last week.

But mostly we’re going to sit back and enjoy the show, as this is possibly the biggest political shitstorm any of us have ever seen, and the most predictable.