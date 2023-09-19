We generally don’t mess with Summerfield, that lily-white town of 11,000 or so that sits atop the northwest corner of Greensboro like a jaunty little cap. Like Archdale, Clemmons, Walkertown and Jamestown, it exists beyond our purview of the cities. And though these areas are screaming out for more media coverage, we simply don’t have the staff to keep up in a meaningful way.

But we turn our gaze there this week as developer David Couch has enlisted the North Carolina legislature in his quest to develop nearly 1,000 acres inside Summerfield town limits — Summerfield, understand, has strict regulations about real estate development and land use. People don’t move out there to share space with high-density living.

Time and again, Summerfield Town Council turned down Couch’s rezoning request necessary to implement his plan: the Villages of Summerfield Farms, a high-dollar, mixed-use cluster of neighborhoods, shops and parks free from the pesky affordability requirements of, say, Greensboro. Homes would run between $250K and $2 million, according to the website

Couch would not abide.

The ploy began with a raft of campaign contributions Couch made to NC Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger — around $27,000 since 2018. In due turn, a couple of bills were filed that would help Couch’s dream become manifest.

Most people are talking about HB 5, which de-annexes Couch’s plot from the town of Summerfield, and bars the town from annexing it again. It has passed the House and Senate, and must pass one more reading on Thursday before it heads to the governor’s desk.

The way the bill is worded lays open the possibility that Greensboro could annex the plot to extend services like police, fire and trash pickup.

Fewer people are talking about HB 451, sponsored by Guilford County Reps Jon Hardister (R) and Ashton Clemmons (D). This one allows municipalities — like, say, Greensboro — “to authorize the extension of municipal service districts to areas not contiguous to the service district.” Like, say, David Couch’s 973 acres. It’s already passed the House, and it gains pertinence when you understand that Clemmons’ district contains basically all of Summerfield.

It would seem the die has been cast on this one: All the pieces are in place for Couch to enact his plan, and the only thing stopping him is the NC Senate, the leader of which is a strong supporter of the project.

The case provides a rare glimpse into how the sausage gets made, a primer for running the end-around against local government and an overall lesson in why things are the way they are: The short answer is money.

As for the Villages of Summerfield Farms, aside from its messed-up genesis, we think it’s probably a pretty good idea. Too much nothing out in Summerfield. Makes folks feel detached from one another.