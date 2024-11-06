This may sound flippant, but I don’t meant it to be.

Do something that brings you joy today. It can be small.

Eat your favorite food. Listen to your favorite song. Call your friend. Give your dog extra pets. Take a walk.

To survive and resist in these next four years, we’re going to need to take care of ourselves and each other.

It’s all we’ve got. And despite everything, I still believe in us. And this place and this world.

And that hope isn’t based on just toxic positivity.

If there’s anything I’ve learned from my job it’s that people are so resilient. People are so kind. People are so brave and courageous and powerful. And I know it feels like shit today.

But I’m trying to remain calm and remember all of the incredible freedom fighters who resisted and fought for the many rights we have now.

Whenever they experienced losses (and this is a big one) I’m sure they felt like things would never be ok again.

But segregation was outlawed, women got the right to vote, gay marriage was legalized, trans rights became a national conversation, police violence became a national conversation.

That is all because of people power and the power of resistance oftentimes in the face of unimaginable oppression. And so I believe that we can continue working in that tradition.

Maybe not exactly today or tomorrow. But soon.

So for today, snuggle with your cat, your kids, your partner. And build up strength for the next four years.

Because we did it before and we can do it again.