Featured photo: Sayaka with her sister, Shiori. (courtesy photo)

I know you don’t think you’re very smart, but I know that you are, and I’m so proud of you.

When you were a kid and you would get worked up and decide to clean and rearrange your entire room — much to the frustrated dismay of our mom — I was proud of you.

When you went off to college and decided to join a club to make friends who looked like you, I was proud of you.

When you went off to New York City by yourself, without telling anyone (that was ill advised) to meet a boy you liked — I was horrified after the fact — but I was proud of your courage.

And this week, as you prepare to run your first half marathon, I’m so proud of you.

When you started training a year ago(!) I thought you were crazy. But now, almost 12 months later, you’ve consistently driven yourself to get up early, lace up your sneakers and put one foot in front of another for more than 13 miles.

And you’ve done that in so many other ways, too.

At your job, with our family, with your relationships.

Throughout the years, I know you’ve looked up to me as your older sister. I’ve given you advice, picked up the phone when you’ve called crying, driven hours to come get you when you locked yourself out of your car — you know I’ll always be there for you.

But I also want you to know that I look up to you, too.

I admire you for your courage, your tenacity, your don’t-give-a-fuck attitude. Your bravery, your self-assuredness and your confidence. I admire the way you easily make friends and how open you are even when you come off a little shy.

I admire you for how much you think about the world and how much you care about the people in it. I know you think you’re unkind, but I don’t think that’s true.

I think you’re smart, wonderful, understanding, patient and adventurous in many ways that I’m not.

So, even if I don’t say it enough, or you don’t hear it as often, I just want you to know that I’m so proud of you. Always.