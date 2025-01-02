It’s no secret that Triad City Beat is going through big changes right now.

With that, there’s been a lot of uncertainty about the future of the paper and the future of my role in it. And as a Type A perfectionist, I don’t handle not knowing very well.

I’m the kind of person that plans what I’m going to eat the next day as I fall asleep and schedule out trips for the year usually within the first month. I’m already reaching out to people to pester them about doing mini book clubs with me this year.

So yeah, uncertainty and I don’t really mix.

But that’s what’s going on these days. Many things that are happening are outside of my control. Largely what happens to the paper may be outside of my control.

So instead, what I’ve been focusing on is coming back to my body.

For those that know me well, they know that I play tennis about five times a week. And it’s been my salve and salvation these last few weeks. Being on the court, hitting the ball, connecting my feet to the ground has been a way to exorcise my anxiety demons as they rise up and threaten to take me down.

And lately, I’ve reintroduced yoga into my life too.

When a few weeks ago, I attended the free yoga class through SAFE Yoga, I found that breathing, reconnecting to my body, listening to its cracks and creaks and stretching into the spaces that need a little love has let me feel grounded in a way that I haven’t felt in a long time.

So that’s how I’m moving through the world right now. By choosing to listen to my body and checking in.

For now, it’s granting me the strength to face this unknowable future. And that’s the best I can do right now.

How are you facing 2025? Let me know at [email protected].