Should we have kids?

If we don’t, won’t we be lonely when we’re older?

But what about the cost? Both the physical and monetary? What about the emotional?

They say it’s all worth it in the end, that it’s an indescribable experience, that they don’t regret it.

But I’m scared.

What about my free time? My hobbies? My career? My passions? My wants? My desires?

What about sleep? I love to sleep.

Is it selfish to not want kids? Is it selfish to want them?

What if I’m not good at it? What if I lash out? What if I’m not patient enough? Kind enough? Gentle enough?

What if I don’t want to?

Will we regret it?

Will we regret not having them?

I don’t know.

I don’t know.

I don’t know.

But what about climate change? What about tuition? What about health care? What about democracy?

But if we don’t, who will carry on the torch of our knowledge? Our idiosyncrasies? Our values? Our culture?

Does that matter?

Will I be remembered?

Will I be forgotten?

Does that matter?

I don’t know.

I don’t know.

I don’t know.