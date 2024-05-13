We’ve been sort of teasing this for the last few months, but last week, the new online digital statewide magazine the Assembly announced their venture into the Greensboro area. With this move, the burgeoning news outlet is making its mark on our city and letting future readers know that they will be trying to fill the news desert that has slowly been creeping into the area since the decline of the daily. And Triad City Beat is going to be part of their efforts!

For one, we have been collaborating with the Assembly, talking with its founders and editors for months. I’ll also be contributing pieces to the Assembly moving forward as a featured writer.

And we think it’s a good partnership because we kind of do different things that complement one another.

The Assembly has historically done long-form pieces, both narrative and investigative, while we are hyperlocal. But we know that local stories resonate statewide and so we’ll be writing stories about Greensboro and this region for the Assembly that will reach wider audiences. Don’t worry; you’ll see those same stories in TCB, too.

This new partnership is a model of journalism that we’re seeing more and more lately: one of collaboration. Because what we’ve all learned is that we can’t do it all, and instead of fighting with each other for stories, the best thing we can do is work together.

So here’s to more stories, more visibility, more accountability and, ultimately, more voice for our region.