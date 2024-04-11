Things are happening around here.

Of course, at Triad City Beat, we’ve been talking everybody’s ear off about how this year marks the 10-year-anniversary of the paper. We’ve been pushing out a fundraiser to commemorate it and help pay for our election coverage.

And then, there’s larger statewide news like the creation of a local fund for journalism called Press Forward NC. We’re on the list and we’re hopeful we’re going to get a chunk to help sustain our efforts.

And then, there’s some other stuff coming down the pipeline that we’re not quite at liberty to talk about yet, but it’s good news for Greensboro.

There will be more reporters on the ground here in the city, covering the kinds of things we all need more insight on. There will be more editors and more support in general for local journalism.

It’s something we’re excited about and can’t wait to see play out.

And it’s a plan that’s been in the making for several years.

I’ve been told of a time in a not-so-distant past when reporters fought each other to break stories, when newspapers and outlets were so competitive that it created an almost hostile work landscape.

Those days are long gone.

Now, one of our reporters has a group chat with other local reporters so they can share stories they are working on and commiserate amongst themselves about their experiences working in the local news trenches. And we’re talking with other reporters about how to cross publish stories and share sources.

And that’s because collaboration is key. It’s the only way we’re going to survive these days.

So there’s more of that coming down the pipeline and we’ll be sure to let you know about them once we can. But between the dark clouds overhead, sunlight is starting to peek through, and we’re ready to bask in it.