CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that there could be a recount due to the close margin between Wilson and Fentress. TCB regrets the error.

From the pool of six candidates, Forsyth County voters chose three winners for this year’s race for county commission. While the three incumbent Republicans received the most votes — compared to the three Democrats running — for the three available seats, the race remained close for most of the night.

County commissioners make decisions about law enforcement, schools, health and human services and more. Here are the results as of 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday evening:

DISTRICT B:

WINNERS: Republicans Richard Linville, Gloria Whisenhunt, Gray Wilson

Republican Richard Linville, who was first elected in 1980 and was the chair of the board from 1985-86, garnered the most votes, getting 18.2 percent of the vote.

In second place, Republican Gloria Whisenhunt secured 17.2 percent of the vote with 63,335 votes. She has been in office since 1996 and has served as chair and vice chair of the board.

In third place, Republican Gray Wilson took away 16.98 percent of the vote with 62,483 votes. Wilson was selected to fill the remainder of former commissioner Dave Plyler in July.

In fourth place, Democrat Curtis Fentress had 16.27 percent of the vote and 59,883 votes. This leaves a .71 percent gap between Wilson and Fentress.

According to state law: “A candidate shall have the right to demand a recount of the votes if the difference between the votes for that candidate and the votes for a prevailing candidate is not more than one percent (1%) of the total votes cast in the ballot item, or in the case of a multiseat ballot item not more than one percent (1%) of the votes cast for those two candidates.”

In the race between Fentress and Wilson 122,366 total votes were cast. When looking just at the numbers between the two candidates, Wilson received 51.1 percent and Fentress received 48.9 percent which is a 2.2 percentage difference. That means a recount is not possible.

Democrats Valerie Brockenbrough and Marsie West came in fifth and sixth place and received 16.07 and 15.32 percent of the vote, respectively.

