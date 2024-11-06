Edward Jones secured the role of Forsyth County’s soil and water conservation district supervisor with 88,355 votes to Lei Zhang’s 49,482.
This five-member Board of Supervisors is made up of three elected members and two appointed members that govern the District. Neither Jones nor Zhang were incumbents. These districts can help develop comprehensive programs and plans in an effort to conserve soil resources, control and prevent soil erosion and prevent floods, as well as conserve, utilize and dispose of water.
According to Forsyth County’s website, the district is a governmental subdivision the state of NC organized to “exercise public powers conferred under provisions of the Soil & Water Conservation District Law of North Carolina, Chapter 139, as amended.”
“Under General Statute 139, the District’s responsibility is to plan, coordinate and carry out a conservation program within its legal boundaries.”
Current board members are Chairman Toby Bost, Vice-Chairman Wes Schollander, Mark Apple, Jordan Jones and Neal Dagenhart.
