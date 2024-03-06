In the Guilford County commission and school board races, both winners from Tuesday will face opponents from the opposing party in November.

GUILFORD COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6 – Republican

Winner: Maritza Gomez

Numbers: Gomez won 55 percent of the vote, beating former school board candidate Demetria Carter by almost 10 percentage points.

Analysis: Despite a sparse online presence, Gomez was able to rise above Carter, who made a name for herself when she ran for school board in 2022. According to a Ballotpedia survey, Gomez is a first-generation Cuban American who was born in Miami to exiles who fled the Castro regime. As part of her platform, she intends to support the sheriff’s office and protect the second amendment.

Gomez will face incumbent Democrat Brandon Gray-Hill in November.

GUILFORD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 7 – Democrat

Winner: Bettye Jenkins

Numbers: By 10 p.m., incumbent Bettye Jenkins had garnered 85 percent of the vote with 53 percent of precincts reporting in. Her opponent, Anthony Izzard trailed behind with 15 percent of the vote.

Analysis: Incumbent Bettye Jenkins has served on the Guilford County school board since 2020, when she beat incumbent Byron Gladden for the seat. Jenkins currently serves as the vice-chair and has called for more state funding for local schools and higher teacher pay.

Jenkins will face Republican Karen Coble Albright in November.