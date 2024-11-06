In the races for State House, incumbents won across the board, retaking their seats in 11 seats across the Triad. As of 2 a.m. on Wednesday, here were the results.

GUILFORD COUNTY

District 57

WINNER: D – Tracy Clark

R – Janice Davis

Democrat Tracy Clark easily won this seat despite the fact that she has only been in it for a few months. Clark first took the seat in August when former Rep. Ashton Clemmons vacated the seat which caused a stir within the local Democratic party and a fight by Black Democrats to have the seat represented by a person of color for the first time. In the end, Clark won out, becoming the Democratic nominee for the general election.

On Tuesday, Clark won the race with 68 percent of the vote to Davis’s 31.9 percent.

District 58

WINNER: D – Amos Quick

Democratic incumbent Amos Quick ran uncontested in the general election. Quick has held the seat since 2017.

District 59

WINNER: R – Alan Branson

D – Tanneisha Dukes

Republican incumbent Alan Branson resecured his seat on Tuesday with 55 percent of the vote. Branson was first appointed to the District 59 seat in April after Rep. Jon Hardister resigned. He owns a family trucking company and is a Methodist. Branson previously served on the Guilford County Board of Commission from 2013-21 and then ran unsuccessful campaigns for the board in 2020 and 2022.

District 60

WINNER: D – Cecil Brockman

R – Joseph Perrotta

Incumbent Cecil Brockman, a Democrat, retook his seat after beating Republican Joseph Perrotta by more than 55 percentage points on Tuesday.

Brockman has represented the 60th District since he was first elected in 2014. Since then, he has sponsored legislation that would have offered free breakfast and lunch in public schools, increased access to affordable healthcare, enacted police reform and expanded the state’s pre-K program. He is one of the only openly LGBTQIA2S+ members of the NC General Assembly as a bisexual man.

In the last year, Brockman has come under scrutiny for missing legislative votes including ones that pertained to the repeal of pistol purchase permits and requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE.

District 61

WINNER: D – Pricey Harrison

R – Crystal Davis

Incumbent Pricey Harrison won her longtime seat for District 61 on Tuesday after getting 78.8 percent of the vote.

Harrison has represented District 61 since 2019, and represented District 57 from 2005-19. During her tenure, she has been a staunch advocate for environmental protections, reproductive rights, public education and social justice. In her next term, Harrison said she would push for citizen-driven redistricting, fighting efforts to limit access to the ballot, gun violence prevention and protecting reproductive rights.

District 62

WINNER: R – John Blust

D – Marjorie Benbow

Incumbent Republican John Blust beat Democrat Marjorie Benbow by about 7 percentage points on Tuesday.

Blust has been the representative for District 62 since former Rep. John Faircloth resigned in September. In the past, Blust served in the NC House of Representatives (1996-99) and unsuccessfully ran for the 13th District of the US House of Representatives in 2016. Blust is a veteran.

FORYSTH COUNTY

District 71

WINNER: D – Kanika Brown

Democratic incumbent Kanika Brown ran uncontested in the general election. Brown has held the seat since 2023.

District 72

WINNER: D – Amber Baker

Democratic incumbent Amber Baker ran uncontested in the general election. Baker has held the seat since 2021.

District 74

WINNER: R – Jeff Zenger

D – Amy Taylor North

Republican incumbent Jeff Zenger resecured his seat on Tuesday, winning 51.9 percent of the vote compared to Amy Taylor North’s 48 percent.

Zenger has represented District 74 since 2021. Since that time Zenger has sponsored legislation that would have targeted drag performers, established a pilot program to support the mental health of caregivers and offered housing support for firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, nurses and first-time home buyers.

District 75

WINNER: R – Donny Lambeth

D – Caroline Warren

Republican incumbent Donny Lambeth won the race for District 75 on Tuesday with more than 57 percent of the vote compared to Warren’s 42.8 percent.

Lambeth has represented the 75th District since 2013. In 2017 he voted for a budget that did not include a stipend for teachers for out-of-pocket expenses. He has supported legislation targeting drag performers and a bill that would have increased the size of Winston-Salem’s city council. He also supported the expansion of Medicaid and sponsored a bill that would have studied the legalization of assisted suicide in NC.

District 91

WINNER: R – Kyle Hall

D – Vivian Fulk

Republican incumbent Kyle Hall won his bid for reelection on Tuesday after garnering more than 67 percent of the vote.

Hall has represented District 91 since he was first appointed to the seat in 2015. In that time, he has sponsored legislation that would have removed motor-vehicle emissions testing requirements, allowed landlords to refuse rent to tenants whose income comes from federal housing-assistance programs and combatted social-media addiction.