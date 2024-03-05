By 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday the race for the Forsyth County Register of Deeds had been called.
Winner: Lynne Johnson
Note: There are no Republicans running in this race so Johnson runs unopposed in November and is the prospective winner of this race.
Numbers: Incumbent Lynne Johnson garnered 62 percent of the vote with 17,001 votes. Johnson secured her seat tonight against challenger Brittany Bailey, who collected 38 percent of the vote.
Analysis: Lynne Johnson has held the role since 2016 and ran unopposed in both the primary and general elections in 2020. Johnson worked in the Register of Deeds office for nearly three decades starting in 1986. She also worked in the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court office.
Her opponent, Bailey, started working for the Forsyth County Register of Deeds Office in 2016, and between 2020-21 she worked as a teacher. She’s now with Keller Williams Realty and is also a notary public. Bailey says she’s an “advocate for education.”
There was no Republican primary so Johnson will run unopposed in the general election.
Raised in Wilmington, N.C., Gale is a graduate from North Carolina State University. She loves exploring the great outdoors, and when she’s not writing she likes to pick up a paintbrush or camera to document the world around her.
