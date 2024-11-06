The results are in. Here are the winners of the four available Guilford County Commission seats. In this role, leaders make decisions about law enforcement, schools, health and human services and more.

Here are the results as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

DISTRICT 4

WINNER: D – Mary Beth Murphy

R – Tony Jacobelli

Incumbent Democrat Mary Beth Murphy has been in office since 2020. In a statement shared with TCB, Murphy noted that she “ran for this office because of [her] deeply held belief in public schools as the foundation of our democracy.” With 54 percent of the vote, she beat Jacobelli by a 9 percent margin, gathering 21,226 votes to Jacobelli’s 17,744.

DISTRICT 5

WINNER: D – Carly Cooke

R – Reece Walker

Incumbent Democrat Carly Cooke has been a commissioner since 2020. On Tuesday night, she cleared challenger Walker with nearly 61 percent of the vote with 22,514 votes — by a 21 percent margin.

DISTRICT 6

WINNER: D – Brandon Gray-Hill

R – Maritza Gomez

Democrat Brandon Gray-Hill has been in office since October 2023, filling in the remainder of Commissioner James Upchurch’s term after he vacated the seat. He secured 57 percent of the vote with 20,167 votes to Gomez’s 15,276.

DISTRICT 8

County Commission Chair Skip Alston ran unopposed. Alston has been on the county commission for decades and has been board chair since 2002. Alston received 21,348 votes on Tuesday night.

