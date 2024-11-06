Featured photo: Allison Riggs and Jefferson Griffin

In the race for the state supreme court associate justice, it appears a recount may be in order.

WINNER: Too close to call

R – Jefferson G. Griffin

D – Allison Riggs

Incumbent Democrat Allison Riggs and Republican challenger Jefferson G. Griffin swapped places several times throughout the night on Election Day. But after midnight, Griffin pulled ahead. By 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Griffin had 50.09 percent of the vote or 2,749,073 votes. Riggs had 49.91 percent, or 2,739,222 votes. The difference was just 9,851 by the time all of the precincts had reported in.

NC law stipulates that a candidate can request a recount for a statewide race if the margin of total votes between the candidates is less than half a percent or 10,000 votes.

In this race, 5,488,295 votes were cast, meaning that a difference of less than 27,4414 would be grounds for a recount.

The demand for a recount must be in writing and be received by the State Board of Elections

by noon on the second business day after the county canvass.