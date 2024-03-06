Three county commission seats are up for grabs in Forsyth County, and three Democratic and three Republican nominees will advance to the General Election in November. In each race, the top three vote getters advance to November. Read on to find out who will be on the ballot later this year.
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT B – Democrat (vote for 3)
Winners: Kendall Fields, Valerie Brockenbrough and Marsie West
Numbers: Fields collected 12,335 votes, a little more than 29 percent of the vote, while Brockenbrough got 12,185 votes or nearly 29 percent. Lastly, West collected 11,986 votes, or 28 percent. Curtis Fentress came in last with 5,765 votes, or nearly 14 percent of the vote.
Analysis: All three winners ran on a collaborative platform together.
A social studies teacher at Parkland Magnet High School, Fields is a lifelong resident of Forsyth County. He was previously the assistant manager at Hanna’s Café and aims to provide a “fresh perspective” on the board.
Brockenbrough is an entrepreneur who runs Zoë b Organic and helped found Community for Public Schools, a group of parents, educators and other community members involved in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She served as the board president of Piedmont Environmental Alliance for two years.
West is a senior consultant with the Enosys Group, a business consulting firm. She was the vice president of Wachovia Bank from 1990-94. Her previous experience as a civil servant includes serving as a town meeting member for Reading, Mass. from 2005-15 and serving as the finance committee’s chair and vice chair for several years. She was on the Reading Board of Selectmen from 2013-15.
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT B – Republican (vote for 3)
Winners: Richard V. Linville, Gloria D. Whisenhunt and Dave Plyler
Numbers: Incumbent Linville was the top vote-getter with 15,331, or 22 percent, while fellow incumbent Whisenhunt got 14,851 or nearly 22 percent. Finally, incumbent Plyler received 12,021 votes, nearly 18 percent. Challenger Gray Wilson got 10,837 votes while Terri Mrazek got 9,249. Ralf Walters received 6,024 votes.
Analysis: One of these winners will not be vying for a seat in November. On Feb. 8, Plyler announced that he will not seek another term, despite filing for re-election in December. Tim Tsujii, the director of county elections, told the Winston-Salem Journal that now it’s up to the Forsyth County GOP to pick a replacement to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.
Linville was first elected in 1980 and was the chair of the board from 1985-86. A farm owner, Linville’s community service includes the NC Association of County Commissioners Agricultural Committee, Transportation Advisory Council and North Carolina Agricultural Steering Committee.
Whisenhunt was initially elected in 1996 and has served as chair and vice chair of the board. Before that, she was on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education from 1990-96. Whisenhunt was previously a cosmetologist.
All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗Republish this story
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply