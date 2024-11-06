In the race for the four US House seats up for grabs in the Triad, Republicans swept the races, ultimately leading to a loss of two seats for Democrats at the national level.

District 5

WINNER: R – Virginia Foxx

D – Chuck Hubbard

Rep. Virginia Foxx solidified her position as a long-serving House Republican in the newly cut District 5, which now runs from Guilford and Rockingham counties all the way west along the northern border to Watauga, where she lives.

While Rep. Foxx failed to win her home county, as well as Guilford, she earned enough votes in the rural counties in between to dominate the race from the beginning.

By the end of the night, Foxx had won the seat over Democrat challenger Chuck Hubbard with more than 59 percent of the vote.

District 6

WINNER: R – Addison McDowell

Con – Kevin Hayes

Republican Addison McDowell benefited from no Democratic challenger in District 6, newly cut to favor the GOP by 9 points, causing incumbent Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning to decline to run for re-election.

McDowell easily bested Constitution Party’s Kevin Hayes after receiving more than 69 percent of the vote. He won every county in the district. McDowell, a political unknown, secured an endorsement from Donald Trump that pushed him through a crowded primary and into the House.

District 9

WINNER: R – Richard Hudson

D – Nigel Bristow

UNA – Shelane Etchison

In a race that was close most of the night until late-reporting precincts blew it open, incumbent Republican Richard Hudson successfully defended his District 9 seat against Democrat Nigel Bristow and unaffiliated candidate Shelane Etchison.

Hudson finished almost 19 points ahead of Bristow, with a big win in Randolph County, where he got more than 77 percent of the vote. Hudson also took Guilford County by 13 points, Alamance by 10 and Chatham by more than 13.

Bristow won Hoke County by fewer than 4 points, but scored big in Cumberland, where he got nearly 63 percent of the vote.

Etchison’s independent candidacy got 5.9 percent of the total vote in the district, almost 22,000 votes. Her best result was Moore County, where she got a third of her votes with 13.22 percent of the vote. Hudson won that county with about 61 percent of the vote, about five times Etchison’s total.

District 10

WINNER: R – Pat Harringan

D – Raph Scott, Jr.

LIB – Steven Feldman

CON – Todd Helm

Republican Pat Harrington, a West Point graduate and Special Forces combat veteran, defeated Democrat Ralph Scott Jr., Libertarian Steven Feldman and Constitution candidate Todd Helm by gathering 57.7 percent of the vote by the time the race was called. Scott placed a distant second, with just 38 percent of the vote at the time the race was called. Harrigan won every county in the district save for Forsyth, where Scott had almost 60 percent of the vote by the time the race was over.