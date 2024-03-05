NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 6 – Democrat

Winner: Allison Riggs

Numbers: In early returns, North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Allison Riggs claimed victory in the Democratic primary against Judge Lora Cubbage of Greensboro. With 48 percent of the vote tallied, Riggs had already claimed 68.7 percent, an insurmountable lead.

Analysis: Riggs, who was appointed to the NC Supreme Court by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2023, benefited from strong support in 89 of the state’s 100 counties. At the time the race was called, Riggs was losing by about 3,500 votes in Guilford County, where Cubbage resides, but had captured more than 70 percent of the vote in Forsyth.

Riggs will face Republican Jefferson Griffin, who did not face a primary challenger, in the fall.

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 15 – Republican

Winner: Chris Freeman

Numbers: In the NC Appeals Court Republican primary, challenger Chris Freeman upset incumbent Judge Hunter Murphy in a race that was called just after 10 p.m. At that time, Freeman had tallied 62.1 percent of the vote, winning big in the state’s most populous counties

Analysis: Freeman will face Democrat Martin E. Moore in the fall.