With four available seats up for grabs on the Guilford County Board of Education, voters chose three familiar faces and one new one for their local school board. Members of this board oversee the school system and establish policies. Here are the winners as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
DISTRICT 1
WINNER: D – T. Dianne Bellamy-Small
Bellamy-Small ran unopposed in the general election and defeated two other Democratic candidates in the primary election. She’s been in office since 2016.
DISTRICT 3
WINNER: D – David Coates
R – Michael Logan (i)
U – Bill Goebel
Coates won this seat by a 1.74 percent margin with 19,240 votes and 45 percent of the vote, compared to runner-up Logan with 18,498 votes and 43 percent of the vote. Goebel secured 4,825 votes — 11.34 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Michael Logan became the District 3 representative after a contentious dispute between Republicans and Democrats on the local school board. Initially, after the previous representative, Pat Tillman resigned, the Republicans on the board chose Logan to fill the seat but the board’s Democratic members — which make up a majority of the board — opposed their pick, pointing out past comments and social media posts made by Logan that were “racially prejudiced.” Democrats then seated Bill Goebel, a different Republican in the seat against local Republicans’ will. After some back and forth, including input from state legislators, a law was passed that allowed Logan to take the seat in 2023 after Goebel resigned.
DISTRICT 5
WINNER: D – Deborah Napper
R – Cara Dohner
Incumbent Deborah Napper, a Democrat, resecured her seat with 59 percent of the vote — 21,936 votes to Republican challenger Cara Dohner’s 14,964 votes. Napper is a registered nurse, mom and PTA volunteer. She was endorsed by the Guilford Green Foundation. Dohner previously worked for former Gov. Pat McCrory as a policy analyst, and worked for former president George W. Bush’s office before that.
DISTRICT 7
WINNER: D – Bettye Jenkins
R – Karen Coble Albright
Incumbent Democrat Jenkins secured this seat with 80 percent of the vote — 23,371 votes compared to Republican challenger Albright’s 5,712 votes. Jenkins is the BOE’s current vice-chair and has been in office since 2020.
She worked for more than 30 years with Guilford County Schools’ families, and over the course of her years in Greensboro, she worked as a library clerk, teacher’s assistant, counselor, school social worker, community service work coordinator and social work supervisor.
All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗Republish this story
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply