As has been expected for weeks, on Tuesday, former president Trump won the Republican nomination in North Carolina, garnering a majority of the vote. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won. The US House races were a little more contested, with one race ending in a runoff.

PRESIDENT – Republican

Winner: Donald Trump

Numbers: With 99 percent of precincts reporting at 11:45 p.m., Donald Trump became the Republican nominee for North Carolina. He won 74 percent of the vote, while Nikki Haley, is only remaining opponent, garnered 23 percent.

Analysis: Despite his 91 felonies, voters turned out for the former president this primary election. On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling that allowed Trump to be restored to Colorado’s ballot, noting that states cannot reject presidential candidates on grounds that they engaged in rebellion or insurrection. During his campaign rally on March 2, voters told TCB that they were supporting Trump because of his policies on immigration, the economy and because he’s “America first.”

PRESIDENT – Democrat

Winner: Joe Biden

Numbers: It was clear, that without any oppoentns, Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee for president for the state. In the end, Biden got 87 percent of the vote while 13 percent voted as “No Preference.”

Analysis: While Biden ultimately won, political experts have been watching closely at how states would vote in the Democratic primary for president after Michigan voters sent a message to Biden a few weeks ago, with many voting “Uncommitted” due to Biden’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. While Biden has yet to call for a ceasefire, his Vice President, Kamala Harris, did so at an event in Selma, Ala. on March 3.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 5 – Republican

Winner: Virginia Foxx

Numbers: Incumbent Virginia Foxx won re-election after pulling 68 percent of the vote against her opponent, Ryan Mayberry.

Analysis: Foxx, a Trump-backed politician, was first elected to the district in 2005. Since then, she has run on a platform that is anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQIA2S+ and pro gun. She voted against impeaching Trump twice and also voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

She faces Democrat Chuck Hubbard in November.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 6 – Republican

Note: There are no Democrats running in this race so whoever wins the runoff will become the default winner of this race.

Winner: Runoff between Addison McDowell and Mark Walker

Numbers: For much of the night, newcomer Addison McDowell and former state representative Mark Walker were neck and neck. By 11:45 p.m., with 99.3 percent of precincts reporting in, McDowell pulled slightly ahead with 26.1 percent of the vote to Walker’s 24 percent. But neither candidate garnered the needed 30 percent of the vote, which means this race will go to a runoff election set to take place on May 14.

Analysis: McDowell, aged 30, is a Trump-backed candidate who formerly worked on Ted Budd’s campaign. Walker, on the other hand, was elected to the US District 6 seat in 2014 until the district was redrawn for a Democrat in 2020. Though he has at times spoken out against Trump, his website namedrops the former president a couple times and endorses his positions on the border wall, the tax code and immigration.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 9 – Republican

Winner: Richard Hudson

Numbers: Incumbent Richard Hudson won re-election against his opponent Troy Tarazon after pulling 83 percent of the vote.

Analysis: Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Hudson is one of the more powerful Republicans in the House. As such, he has an A+ rating from the NRA and a 100-percent rating from the National Right to Life. He also voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Hudson will face Democrat Nigel William Bristow in November.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 10 – Republican

Note: There are no Democrats running in this race so Harrigan runs unopposed in November and is the default winner of this race.

Winner: Pat Harrigan

Numbers: Pat Harrigan beat out four other candidates running for the seat after garnering 41 percent of the vote. The runners-up included Grey Mills (39 percent), Brooke McGowan (10 percent), Charles Eller (7 percent) and Diana Jimison (3 percent).

Analysis: Harrigan, a West Point graduate and Special Forces combat veteran, is a gun manufacturer. He is bullish on Second Amendment rights; other policy positions on his website put him squarely at odds with Biden’s record on the economy, immigration, national security, election integrity and “protect[ing] the unborn.” In 2022, he ran unsuccessfully against Rep. Jeff Jackson (D) in District 14.