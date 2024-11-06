WINNER: R — Donald Trump

D — Kamala Harris

Before midnight, the AP called the state of NC for former President Donald Trump, who held just over half of the vote with 86 percent of precincts reporting. Challenger Vice President Kamala Harris won the reliably blue urban counties in the state by margins as wide as 50 points, but Trump swept the rural counties by huge margins, putting him ahead by more than 120,000 votes at the time the race was called.

Both candidates campaigned extensively in the state, accelerating their presence as Election Day loomed near.

It was a good night for Trump, who took NC’s 16 electoral votes. Other swing states were still counting votes at midnight on Tuesday.