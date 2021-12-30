Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash

Online gaming used to be a hobby for most people, winding out with a round at the end of the day. That said, being a “gamer” is no longer seen as a casual activity. For true enthusiasts, it can easily turn into a career, provided you build the necessary skills for it.

With eSports betting gaining more popularity, sponsors are beginning to see that it’s no longer just a hobby. It’s an opportunity for growth. This led to a rise in eSports scholarships that help build careers and support the local gaming groups. This article will offer more insight into their impact on the gamers and the local community.

Why eSports Scholarships Are Growing

eSports scholarships are becoming more popular than ever because they see competitive gaming as a tool to recruit talented students. The process is similar to traditional sports scholarship offerings, but universities are now tapping into an industry worth billions of dollars. Traditional sports may still dominate the industry today, but their explosive growth suggests it might not be the case for long.

Colleges use eSports scholarships to attract tech-savvy students, offering them new career paths such as game design or testing. They take a popular hobby and turn it into a legitimate career path, with dedicated programs and facilities to support their growth. Nowadays, universities are taking on a progressive approach, keeping pace with the changing entertainment and educational landscape.

Impact of Scholarships on Local Gamers

Gamers in the Triad Cities and beyond enjoy a positive shift in the perception of video games. Nowadays, gaming is seen as a competitive domain akin to traditional sports. The number of people employed in the gaming world also increased by 1% between 2019 and 2024, with 63% of Americans playing them for entertainment purposes.

Local gamers who hope to turn their gaming hobbies into a career can enjoy the following benefits:

Financial Support for College

Video games build valuable life skills for many players, including problem-solving, creativity, and team building. That said, many could not use those skills because “gaming” was not seen as something that colleges wanted on their roll.

Still, with the world of eSports growing, eSports enthusiasts who didn’t consider higher education before could get their chance now.

Structured Coaching

eSports players are going pro all over the world, and particularly skilled ones can earn millions of dollars during tournaments. The problem is that many of those players are self-taught, debuting in the world of eSports with little knowledge of strategy and structure.

The rise of scholarships allows gamers to refine their skills in a structured way, reducing early losses after their debut.

Expanded Career Awareness

Most scholarships open career pathways not just for the major, but also for connected fields in the eGaming industry. Students on an eSports scholarship can find more opportunities within this domain, including game design, broadcasting, marketing, and event management.

Community Engagement

It’s rather difficult for eSports enthusiasts in the iGaming industry to create connections with like-minded individuals. Even if they attend college, it’s hard to build lasting friendships and relationships if they don’t share your passion.

With eSports scholarships on the rise, players in the Triad Cities and beyond can gain a sense of community and belonging. This is rarely possible to do when gamers merely join in traditional school activities.

Talent Retention

Many gamers start their “career” in their middle or high school years. As they play, they learn more about critical thinking, teamwork, and strategic planning, using this knowledge to go pro later on.

The problem is that, as they major in unrelated fields, many talented players abandon their passion or must relocate to get an education. The rise of scholarship availability not only allows them to continue learning, but it also lets them attend nearby colleges without leaving their hometown.

Implications for the Local Community

The local community also takes advantage of the rise of eSports scholarships, which in turn benefits local gamers. This includes the following:

More high schools are adopting eSports as a legitimate sport. The rise in scholarships allowed them to formalize their programs, offering dedicated coaches and facilities to grow their student pool. Economic Opportunities: Local businesses, whether they are computer hardware suppliers or event managers, also benefit from this growing infrastructure. This increases tournament availability, with students using high-end equipment to prove their worth.

Local businesses, whether they are computer hardware suppliers or event managers, also benefit from this growing infrastructure. This increases tournament availability, with students using high-end equipment to prove their worth. Diversity and Inclusion: eSports are more inclusive than traditional sports, allowing students without physical attributes to participate. This fixes a gender imbalance, ensuring more gamer girls can access these opportunities.

Local games can connect with college recruiters and participate in school leagues, which opens up paths for scholarships.

Triad Colleges with eSports Scholarships and Programs

Plenty of colleges across the U.S. offer eSports scholarships and programs, bringing many opportunities for local gamers. Below are some examples within the Triad Cities:

Greensboro College: Offers majors like “Games and Interactive Media,” connecting one’s professional skills with gaming. Skilled students can use local scholarships to major in eSports, whether from the college itself or local sponsors.

Offers majors like “Games and Interactive Media,” connecting one’s professional skills with gaming. Skilled students can use local scholarships to major in eSports, whether from the college itself or local sponsors. Winston-Salem State University (WSSU): Provides an eSports club and even hosts competitive eSports events. It also plans to launch an eSports minor, with the possibility of paying tuition through scholarships.

Provides an eSports club and even hosts competitive eSports events. It also plans to launch an eSports minor, with the possibility of paying tuition through scholarships. High Point University: eSports enthusiasts can also join the student-run eSports program, which also offers scholarship opportunities. The professional training facilities help rookies master their skills and earn more during tournaments.

Scholarships can be either full or partial, depending on who provides them. Players can increase their chances of being accepted by excelling in their games, creating an online profile, and maintaining good grades. Joining (and winning) tournaments also increases chances of being noticed and recruited.

The Bottom Line

The growth of eSports scholarships offers local players plenty of opportunities to nurture their talent in a structured way. With more universities adopting these programs, gaming is not just a hobby but a career opportunity.