For this installation of Faces of the Pandemic, Todd Turner visited the Interactive Resource Center of Greensboro, a day center for the city’s homeless population that’s been stretched thin during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hazel, age 7

Savannah Singleton — 6th Grade, Jamestown Middle

Kristina Singleton — Associate Director IRC, Beckett, age 2

Terry Jackson — guest, IRC

Kenneth Baldwin — guest, IRC

Dustin Jones — guest, IRC

Arlene Kashishian — guest, IRC

Kenisha H – RN

Cameron McClellan — staff, IRC

Mia Dixon — staff, IRC

Kim Wilson — staff, IRC

Derick Ward — staff, IRC

Michelle Kennedy — City Council / IRC

Verlenda Martinez — staff, IRC

Kerry Nance — staff, IRC

Melanie Yokeley — staff, IRC

Maddie Kennedy — 5th Grade, New Garden Friends School

Allyson Kennedy — Guilford County DHHS, Avery 8 months