When it comes to AI voice technology, nearly every platform claims to sound “lifelike” or “human-like.” Most back this up with self-reported benchmarks that are hard to verify. Fish Audio is one of the few exceptions: it ran a blind A/B test on real production traffic, collecting more than 5,000 preference pairs from users who had no idea which platform generated each audio clip. The results put its S2 model at #1 for voice naturalness, with a 60/40 win rate over ElevenLabs in direct head-to-head comparison.

Here’s a closer look at what the platform offers, how it stacks up, and who it’s built for.

What Is Fish Audio?

Fish Audio is an AI audio platform covering voice cloning, text-to-speech (TTS), speech-to-text (STT), sound effect generation, and vocal removal. It runs on the S2 model, an open-weights foundation model available on GitHub and HuggingFace. For most users, the important thing is what the S2 model produces: voice output that consistently ranks first when compared against ElevenLabs, Murf, and other major competitors in real-user blind preference testing.

The platform hosts more than 2 million community voice models, spanning a wide range of styles, accents, ages, and languages. You can browse and use these without creating an account. If you need a custom voice, the cloning process starts from just 15 seconds of audio — one of the lowest sample requirements in the industry.

Fish Audio supports 80+ languages with cross-lingual voice cloning. That means a voice cloned from a French recording can generate English speech, and vice versa — without re-recording. For teams producing content across multiple language markets, this removes a significant amount of localization overhead.

The S2 Model: Fine-Grained Emotion Control

The feature that sets Fish Audio apart from most competitors is its emotion tag system.

Standard TTS platforms give you broad style controls: sliders, presets, and mood dropdowns that apply to an entire sample or sentence. Fish Audio’s S2 model takes a more granular approach. Creators embed emotion tags directly in the script at the line or phrase level, giving the model specific performance instructions for each part of the content.

Tags like [excited], [whispering], [sad], [laughing], and [angry] can be placed exactly where they apply. A line like “[whispering] I think we’re being followed. [excited] But I finally found it.” generates a whispered opening and an excited close within the same output. ElevenLabs offers stability and style sliders; Murf and LOVO use sentence-level emotion dropdowns. Neither approach offers the same line-by-line specificity.

For long-form content — audiobooks, e-learning narration, game character dialogue — this matters more than it might seem. Uniform TTS delivery becomes fatiguing over extended listening sessions. Varying delivery at the phrase level is what keeps audio engaging across longer content.

The S2 model also supports streaming inference with a first-audio latency of 200ms, making it viable for real-time applications: voice agents, AI companions, and interactive systems where a multi-second delay before the first audio is not acceptable.

Key Features

Voice cloning from a 15-second audio sample

80+ language support with cross-lingual cloning

2M+ community voice models available immediately

Fine-grained emotion tags for line-level delivery control

Text-to-speech API with 200ms first-audio latency (streaming)

Speech-to-text for transcription and captioning

Sound effect generation from text descriptions

Vocal removal and audio separation

Open-weights S2 model (GitHub and HuggingFace)

Pricing

Price: Free (7 min/mo), $11/month (Plus), $75/month (Pro)

Free: 7 minutes of TTS per month, no credit card required

Plus: $11/month, 200 minutes of TTS with full access to the voice model library

Pro: $75/month, 27 hours of TTS, priority synthesis, and full feature access

For developers using the API, pricing runs approximately $15 per million characters. ElevenLabs’ current API pricing is approximately $165 per million characters. For teams processing significant volumes of text, that gap has a concrete effect on budget.

Fish Audio vs. ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is the starting point most people reach for when exploring AI voice tools. It’s a polished product with strong name recognition and wide third-party integrations. Fish Audio’s case is built on specific differences that matter for users who care about voice quality and API cost.

Voice naturalness: In blind test results conducted on real production traffic over 10 days, Fish Audio’s S2 Pro model beat ElevenLabs V3 in 60% of direct comparisons, across more than 5,000 preference pairs from users who did not know which platform generated each clip. The model ranked #1 overall with a Bradley-Terry score of 3.07, 1.7x ahead of the next best model.

Language coverage: 80+ languages versus ElevenLabs’ 32, with cross-lingual cloning that ElevenLabs does not currently offer.

Expressiveness: The emotion tag system versus ElevenLabs’ slider-and-preset controls. These are meaningfully different tools for shaping delivery at the line level.

API pricing: Approximately $15 per million characters versus $165. Self-hosting via the open-weights S2 model is an additional option for teams with that infrastructure (commercial deployment requires a separate license).

Where ElevenLabs has the advantage: ecosystem breadth. ElevenLabs has more third-party integrations, a larger body of tutorials, and more time in market. For users who need wide plug-and-play compatibility out of the box, that still matters.

Who Is Fish Audio Built For?

Content creators — YouTubers, podcasters, and short-form video producers who need consistent, natural-sounding voiceovers. The free tier lets you test real voice cloning before committing to anything paid. The Plus plan at $11/month covers most solo creator workflows.

Developers — Low-latency streaming API, competitive pricing at scale, and an open-weights model for self-hosting. The S2 model is actively maintained and designed for production deployment.

Multilingual teams — Cross-lingual cloning from a 15-second sample means one voice can cover multiple language markets without re-recording.

Long-form audio producers — Audiobook creators, e-learning developers, and serialized audio producers benefit from the Pro plan’s 27-hour monthly allocation and the S2 model’s line-level emotion control, which keeps extended listening sessions engaging in ways that flat TTS typically cannot.

Getting Started

Fish Audio is available at fish.audio. The free plan includes working access to voice cloning and TTS within the 7-minute monthly limit. The community voice model library is browsable before creating an account.

Developers can access API documentation directly on the platform. S2 model weights are available on GitHub and HuggingFace for self-hosted or research use; commercial deployment requires a separate license.

For most creators, the free tier is a practical starting point for evaluating whether the platform fits your workflow before upgrading.

Final Thoughts

Fish Audio has built a platform around a specific combination of capabilities: benchmark-leading voice naturalness, fine-grained emotion control at the line level, 15-second voice cloning, cross-lingual flexibility, and API pricing that scales well below the competition. That combination does not have a direct equivalent among the major TTS providers right now.

For creators and developers who have been using ElevenLabs as a default, Fish Audio is worth a direct comparison. The blind test data is public and the free tier makes it easy to evaluate without committing to anything.