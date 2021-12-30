Have you ever captured a special night moment on video only to discover the tape is too blurry to be used? It’s a frequent issue when shooting in dim lighting.

Dark environments usually result in shaky footage and indistinct motion, so your video will look subpar. Yet you don’t have to lose those memories. Using the CapCut desktop video editor, you can easily correct blurry night shots within a few steps.

It applies intelligent tools that sharpen and stabilize your video easily. Such AI tools are capable of bringing brightness to your dark and blurry videos.

Although CapCut PC has most of its tools available for free, some of the more robust tools, such as full AI enhancement, might require a paid subscription.

Why It Matters to Correct Blurry Night Footage

Most night videos are recorded during moments that count: parties, family dinners, holidays, or strolls in the evening. However, when it is dark, the video tends to become shaky or blurry. In most instances, it is difficult to identify faces or crucial actions within the clip. This makes the entire video useless, although the moment was meaningful.

Correcting this blur in most video editors is time-consuming and requires expertise. You must fine-tune settings individually, and the outcome is not always satisfactory. That’s why sharp, clear footage is so crucial, particularly if you wish to preserve memories or upload them online.

The CapCut desktop video editor does all this with ease. It has integrated AI features that allow it to sharpen hazy videos and stabilize jittery clips. They can do all this to enhance the video in just a single click.

In case you want to include a voiceover later on, you can even make use of the AI voice generator to have a clear and smooth narration. This makes your final video look more finished and polished.

CapCut PC is user-friendly even for a beginner in video editing. Only remember that although most tools are free, unlimited access to premium tools might require a premium plan.

Key Features for Repairing Blurry Night Footage in CapCut PC

The CapCut desktop video editor has basic tools that assist in repairing low-light videos quickly. The Video Stabilizer and Enhancer are two of the handiest tools. The stabilizer reduces the shake and smooths out your video. The enhancer cleans up the blur and brings detail forward.

This software employs AI to screen your video and tweak it without requiring much effort from your end. In addition to that, the denoise and sharpen options are used to improve the blur in muddled portions and eliminate jagged edges from the video. They complement each other very well to enhance your night video and make it appear sharper and cleaner.

AI also regulates things such as brightness, contrast, and clarity on your behalf. Using one or two clicks, you are able to enhance your video even if you don’t have much knowledge about editing.

A number of users also resort to sophisticated tools such as the AI video upscaler to enhance video quality. It boosts the resolution and sharpness in low-quality videos, particularly helpful in dim scenes.

Although most of these features are available for free on CapCut PC, access to AI tools such as enhance, upscale, and advanced stabilization might require a paid subscription. Nevertheless, the process is fast and assists you in achieving good-quality results in a much shorter time.

Steps to Fix Blurry Night Footage in CapCut Desktop Video Editor

Step 1: Download and Install CapCut Desktop Video Editor

Begin by going to the official website of CapCut. Download the desktop one from there. This is the CapCut for PC and not the app for mobile devices.

Once the file is downloaded, install it by following the prompts and installing the software in your laptop or desktop.

Once installed, launch the app and log in or sign up for a free account to get access to its editing features. Keep in mind, some tools, like AI video enhancement, are only available with a paid plan.

Step 2: Import Your Blurry Night Video

After launching the CapCut desktop video editor, click on the “New Project” button on the home screen. Now click “Import” to upload your blurry night video from your computer. Once uploaded, drag and drop the video onto the editing timeline at the bottom of the screen to begin.

Step 3: Fix Blur Using the Enhance or Stabilize Tool

Check the toolbar or right-hand panel for the “Enhance quality” or “Stabilize” option. Choose from “Stabilize” or “Enhance quality” tools to repair the blur and have a sharper video.

Preview the final result in real-time and modify the sliders if you desire to see a different appearance. If you desire to add speech to the video, try using text to speech AI feature to produce a natural-sounding voiceover without having to record it.

Step 4: Export the Final Video

Once you’re finished editing, click the “Export” button at the top right of your screen. Select the resolution, frame rate, and quality that suits you.

Click “Export” once more to export the video to your device. You can now upload it to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or wherever you choose.

Conclusion

It is easy to correct blurry night videos with the CapCut desktop video editor. Its native AI tools assist you in enhancing your video’s appearance with just one click.

If it’s a birthday celebration, a night walk, or a trip, CapCut PC allows you to record those moments in crisp and clear quality. No editing skill is required.

Simply open your video, use the correct tools, and export. Some of the advanced tools are paid-for, but the outcomes are well worth it. Experiment with CapCut desktop video editor now and make your nighttime shots look tidy and refined.