Featured photo: Yvonne Johnson (Photo: City of Greensboro)

Yvonne Johnson, Greensboro’s first person of color and second woman to hold the office of mayor, died on Wednesday morning at 82. No details of the cause of death were shared in the city’s press release. According to the release, Johnson was surrounded by her family when she passed.

In addition to serving as mayor from 2007-09, Johnson, a Democrat, was a councilmember from 1993-2007.

When inaugurated in 2007, she said her focus would be on public safety and bringing new jobs and businesses to the city.

She lost her seat to Republican Bill Knight in 2009, but reclaimed a place on council in 2011 with an at-large seat which she has held ever since. Johnson was most recently re-elected to her seat and role as Mayor Pro Tempore in 2022, with her term set to expire in 2025. Johnson was married to Walter Johnson, an attorney, with whom she raised four children.

“It is an understatement to say that Yvonne was a pillar of this community,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Johnson attended the most recent city council meeting on Nov. 19, but was absent on Tuesday evening.

“Mayor Pro Tem is under the weather this evening so we’ll keep her and her family in our prayers,” Vaughan said last night before holding a moment of silence.

“Early on, Mom didn’t seek out to be in politics,” Johnson’s daughter Lisa Johnson Tonkins said in the city’s release. “It was a local reverend who saw her capacity to lead and serve and convinced her to follow what would be her passion.”

Tonkins added that their family is “immensely proud” of her service.

“Her mantra was that service is the rent you pay for your time on earth,” Tonkins said. “Mom’s rent has been paid up.”

Johnson was an alumnus of Dudley High School, Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University. She served as the executive director of One Step Further, a local nonprofit organization that provides mediation and alternative court programs for the city’s youth, before stepping down from that role in May. She also served on the board of directors for the Malachi House and was the first president of the Women’s Resource Center.

The Greensboro Economic Development Alliance awarded her with the Stanley Frank Lifetime Achievement Award in February 2010.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Watch footage of Johnson’s 2009 inauguration from WFMY’s video vault here.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Former Greensboro Mayor Yvonne Johnson dies at 82', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/former-greensboro-mayor-yvonne-johnson-dies/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Former Greensboro Mayor Yvonne Johnson dies at 82', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/former-greensboro-mayor-yvonne-johnson-dies/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Yvonne Johnson (Photo: City of Greensboro)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Yvonne Johnson, Greensboro’s first person of color and second woman to hold the office of mayor, died on Wednesday morning at 82. No details of the cause of death were shared in the city’s press release. According to the release, Johnson was surrounded by her family when she passed.</p><div class="tcb-710d03a2f7b111adecbfa0b2e3a2bb53 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-710d03a2f7b111adecbfa0b2e3a2bb53"></div> <p>In addition to serving as mayor from 2007-09, Johnson, a Democrat, was a councilmember from 1993-2007. </p> <p>When inaugurated in 2007, she said her focus would be on public safety and bringing new jobs and businesses to the city.</p> <p>She lost her seat to Republican Bill Knight in 2009, but reclaimed a place on council in 2011 with an at-large seat which she has held ever since. Johnson was most recently re-elected to her seat and role as Mayor Pro Tempore in 2022, with her term set to expire in 2025. Johnson was married to Walter Johnson, an attorney, with whom she raised four children.</p><div class="tcb-505940e4a2426c850c164b021106e372 tcb-tcb-signup-widget" id="tcb-505940e4a2426c850c164b021106e372"></div> <p>“It is an understatement to say that Yvonne was a pillar of this community,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.</p> <p>Johnson attended the most recent city council meeting on Nov. 19, but was absent on Tuesday evening.</p><div class="tcb-d1a8ac87d64ec6f458b86c7879c5a0ae tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-d1a8ac87d64ec6f458b86c7879c5a0ae"></div> <p>“Mayor Pro Tem is under the weather this evening so we’ll keep her and her family in our prayers,” Vaughan said last night before holding a moment of silence.</p><div class="tcb-b27f99697c9b881bf752b0a63fd963f1 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-b27f99697c9b881bf752b0a63fd963f1"></div> <p>“Early on, Mom didn’t seek out to be in politics,” Johnson’s daughter Lisa Johnson Tonkins said in the city’s release. “It was a local reverend who saw her capacity to lead and serve and convinced her to follow what would be her passion.”</p><div class="tcb-3af4f53e336101d6035840122fc78488 tcb-empowerlocal-compact-flipp" id="tcb-3af4f53e336101d6035840122fc78488"></div> <p>Tonkins added that their family is “immensely proud” of her service.</p> <p>“Her mantra was that service is the rent you pay for your time on earth,” Tonkins said. “Mom’s rent has been paid up.”</p> <p>Johnson was an alumnus of Dudley High School, Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University. She served as the executive director of One Step Further, a local nonprofit organization that provides mediation and alternative court programs for the city’s youth, before stepping down from that role in May. She also served on the board of directors for the Malachi House and was the first president of the Women’s Resource Center.</p> <p>The Greensboro Economic Development Alliance awarded her with the Stanley Frank Lifetime Achievement Award in February 2010.</p> <p>Funeral arrangements are pending.</p><div class="tcb-6fccac21203e9a272c545416a3d77b04 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-6fccac21203e9a272c545416a3d77b04"></div> <p><em>Watch footage of Johnson’s 2009 inauguration from WFMY’s video vault </em><a href="https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/television/wfmy-history/vault-visit-yvonne-johnson-sworn-in-as-mayor/83-f9c9ad82-26d4-4ebd-8a11-5682f8a36f98"><em>here</em></a><em>.</em></p> <div class="tcb-9601333d5b7925a85f8ff9660b83bedd tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-9601333d5b7925a85f8ff9660b83bedd"></div><div class="tcb-2d3a41f796a893a5fa13f369c54290a5 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-2d3a41f796a893a5fa13f369c54290a5"></div><div class="tcb-7d0748d2d63f7bb1bc730ba8720b7d82 tcb-real1" id="tcb-7d0748d2d63f7bb1bc730ba8720b7d82"></div> Click to copy