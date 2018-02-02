Four others charged in Gibsonville Christmas Eve shooting

Gibsonville police have charged four additional individuals in the Christmas Eve shooting of Donald Robert Stanfield, which generated headlines last month because of the alleged involvement of Jose Charles, who was the center of allegations of abuse lodged against the Greensboro Police Department.

Charles, who is now 17, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury. Stanfield told Triad City Beat that he told a detective that Charles was not the gunman, but was in a nearby car when the shooting occurred. Stanfield characterized Charles as an “accessory.”

On Friday, Gibsonville police announced they have charged 19-year-old Justin Dontrese Bolden of Reidsville with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to purchase marijuana. The police said Bolden remains at large.

Also charged with attempted first-degree murder is 20-year-old Xjavier Ahmad Taylor of Reidsville. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to purchase marijuana. Taylor also remains at large.

The police said they arrested two other individuals in association with the shooting. Prince Solomon Rogers, 20, of Reidsville, is charged with conspiracy to purchase marijuana and accessory after

the fact to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held in Alamance County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Rashawn Jeremy Irving, 20, of Reidsville, is charged with conspiracy to purchase marijuana. He is already incarcerated in Polk Correction Institute on separate charges.

Police also added a charge of conspiracy to purchase marijuana against Charles. He remains in detention at the Alamance County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

