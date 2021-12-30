Downtime is a precious commodity these days. While some doomscroll through social media, others look for more productive ways to spend time—like playing games. Worldwide estimates suggest that in 2024, over 3 billion people played online games, with roughly 70% of those on their phones.

Why is playing games so popular? Why do we stay glued to our phones for hours, just to get to the next level? Let’s explore why online games have become such a beloved pastime, the most popular ones, and some of the dangers of playing.

The Unexpected Charm of Simplicity

Smartphone games are deliberately designed to be easy to use. Download the app, open the game, and follow the tutorial. Within minutes, players are immersed in a rabbit hole of fun and relaxation. The first few levels are designed to be easy and quick to move through, encouraging the player that they can succeed. These games tap into basic psychological needs for low-pressure, achievable progress and entertainment without cognitive overload or risk. Once the levels get more difficult, the player is hooked and now finds the challenge equally engaging.

Psychological Satisfaction

The reason many people don’t want to stop playing smartphone games is because of the sense of accomplishment. Every win, new level, bonus item, or encouraging message gives the user a surge of dopamine, the feel-good brain chemical. Have you ever wondered why you don’t want to leave a level partway through? There’s a legitimate reason, and it’s called the Zeigarnik Effect—a person’s natural urge to complete tasks once started. We can’t help it; we must see it through to the end.

But it’s not just how games make us feel—it’s also how they grab our senses.

The Allure of Sounds and Colors

Most people love shiny, colorful items. Game designers know this and factor it into their creations. Playful sounds, combined with bright flashing items, appeal to our aural and visual senses, capturing our attention and keeping us playing. Gameplay becomes a rewarding experience, reinforcing positive emotions. It’s no wonder we don’t want to put our phones down.

The Sheer Diversity

One of the many attractions of playing online and on phones is the broad range of games available. It would be hard to find any game player over the age of 10 who hasn’t played or at least heard of Candy Crush Saga. In 2015, it was the first free game to hit over 327 million users. To date, it has been downloaded 2.7 billion times and remained top of the list until 2023, when Royal Match surpassed it. Candy Crush Saga is part of the match-3 game genre, which comes in third on the list of most popular game types.

Here’s a table of the top 10 game genres by downloads in 2024, along with the most popular game in each:

Genre Downloads Top Game Simulation 9.8 billion My Supermarket Simulator 3D Puzzle 9.7 billion Royal Match Arcade 9.6 billion Subway Surfers Lifestyle 4 billion Virtual Pet Action 2.8 billion Roblox Tabletop 2.6 billion Chess Shooter 2.4 billion Call of Duty: Mobile Strategy 2.1 billion Clash Royale Sports 1.8 billion FIFA Mobile Role Playing Games (RPG) 1.2 billion Genshin Impact

Play for Free

A significant reason why we love to play online and mobile games the most is that many of them are free. Most games offer the player an option to make in-app purchases to buy boosts, energy, or other items to level up faster. However, these purchases are optional and the player’s choice. Many games claim that a player doesn’t have to spend a single cent to reach the end.

There are even options for those who like online casinos but don’t want to spend real money. Called social casinos, they offer players free sweepstakes coins to play slots so that players can try them out first. It’s a fun way for players to decide if gambling sites are right for them.

Digital Wellness

Finding downtime in our ever-increasing lives is akin to finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. You may have time to kill while commuting to work or waiting for the microwave to heat your lunch. Whatever free time we find, we don’t want to waste it, so we try to maximize it. Playing games fits that criteria perfectly. It only takes seconds to open a game and escape for whatever spare time you have.

What to Watch Out For

While playing online games can be fun, relaxing, dopamine-producing, and a productive use of time, there is a downside. People with addictive personalities may end up being so engrossed in games that their work, family life, and social skills become impaired. Excessive gaming may even lead to mental health issues, especially in teens. Moreover, in-app purchases that we mentioned earlier can run up higher than expected credit card bills. Here are some tips to keep your gameplay positive:

Set a time limit : If you’ve only got a 30-minute break at work, set a 25-minute timer so you can finish your level and get back to work in time.

: If you’ve only got a 30-minute break at work, set a 25-minute timer so you can finish your level and get back to work in time. Play with friends : Many games have two- or three-player options, and others have chat screens. For people who worry that playing games is robbing them of social interactions, these options help maintain connection.

: Many games have two- or three-player options, and others have chat screens. For people who worry that playing games is robbing them of social interactions, these options help maintain connection. Turn off in-app purchases: To avoid spending money on games, switch off the in-app purchase option. If the game doesn’t have one and doesn’t require WiFi, switch your phone to airplane mode. No purchases can happen that way.

Playing casual games, whether online or our smartphones, is simple and relaxing. They make us feel good, and we have a ton of choices. As long as it doesn’t distract us from our lives, it’s a welcome addition to our downtime.