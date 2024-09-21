Next week, the city of Winston-Salem will be providing a host of vital services to help the city’s unhoused population. It’s called Project Homeless Connect, a nationwide initiative directed at individuals and families experiencing homelessness that aims to help them connect with resources.
It’s happening on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Liberty Street Urban Farmer’s Market — 1551 N. Liberty St. — across from the CITGO gas station near Mount Calvary Holy Church.
Food and other necessities such as hygiene items will be distributed, plus there will be access to mobile shower units. Folks can receive medical check-ups and access to other healthcare resources. Housing support will also be offered, giving people information about shelters and transitional and permanent housing resources.
There aren’t always places for unhoused people to leave valuable belongings. Sometimes things get lost, stolen or thrown away, including important documents. This event will offer legal support with things like identification documents and help people with criminal record expungement and accessing benefits.
Job counseling, resume building and connections to employers will be available, as well as mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment information and other social support services.
Staff with the city’s neighborhood services department will be there along with members of the BEAR team, mental health counselors offering an alternative to police when people call 911 for a non-violent mental health emergency.
According to the city’s Housing Programs Manager Shereka Floyd, the last time this event was held in Winston-Salem was in 2014.
