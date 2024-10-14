Fresh Eyes is TCB’s Letter to the Editor section. To submit your own letter, email Sayaka at [email protected].

When I was 15 years old, my life took a positive turn thanks to the incredible educators in Guilford County Schools. This was a time when I was behind academically and navigating major life transitions as a teenager. Yet, the dedication of my teachers made all the difference. They were my coaches and cheerleaders. Their hard work enabled me to go from a student to chief of staff of one of the largest school districts in the nation and now embark on a new chapter at Harvard University. My story is only possible because of the educators in my life.

I share this story not to highlight my personal journey but to underscore the profound impact that our teachers have on our students. I know that my experience is not an isolated one. Our teachers touch the lives of thousands of students every year.

Despite our teachers’ hard work and how much they help all of our students, sometimes it feels like we are not on their team.

The North Carolina General Assembly has left Guilford County teachers without access to the state salary supplement for the past three years, and the Guilford County Commissioners have been unable to increase the local teacher salary supplement for two years in a row due to budget limitations.

As a result, teachers in Guilford County have been paid, on average, 35 percent less than teachers in neighboring counties and other districts of similar size.

Furthermore, it is important to recognize the contributions of frontline workers—our bus drivers, mechanics, cafeteria staff, and custodial personnel—who play a vital role in supporting our schools. Did you know that our bus drivers collectively cover 45,000 miles daily, and our cafeteria workers provide over 10 million meals each year?

Education is a team sport; our teachers and frontline workers are the backbone of our success, working together to support our students.

So, what will it take for us to come together as a team and join them?

Passing the sales tax is a win for educators and students. We know teachers are the number one factor in improving student achievement. Just like a sports team needs to attract quality players, we must also attract high-quality educators for our students. Additionally, our schools rely on the dedication of frontline workers to operate smoothly; they also deserve a more fair compensation.

The good news is that you are the most valuable player this November in Guilford County. On your ballot, you can vote FOR a fraction of a penny sales tax referendum designed to increase wages for teachers and frontline workers.

This sales tax is the equivalent of five cents on every $20 spent and excludes essentials like groceries, prescriptions, and gas.

While the sales tax has faced challenges in the past, leading to skepticism, I encourage you to channel that skepticism into renewed enthusiasm. Let’s bring more valuable players to our team and prioritize the needs of our teachers and frontline workers. A victory for our educators is ultimately a victory for our students.

José F. Oliva is the former Chief of Staff of Guilford County Schools and now a doctoral student at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.