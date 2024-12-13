The city of Greensboro is activating White Flag operations tonight and tomorrow, offering locations for homeless individuals to stay overnight as temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees for several hours this evening. At 9 p.m. tonight, (Friday, Dec. 13), temperatures will drop to 40 degrees and continue to fall — hitting 32 degrees at 4 a.m. — and will reach a low of 29 degrees at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. (Saturday, Dec. 14) before climbing back up to 35 degrees by 10 a.m. It will be less than 32 degrees for more than four hours over the course of the night. Wind gusts will reach up to four miles per hour. Shelter will also be offered tomorrow night, with a low of 29 degrees and high of 45 degrees.
Activation of White Flag occurs when the actual or “feels like” temperature is at least 32 degrees for two or more hours, as well as when the weather forecast or current conditions include a “winter weather event causing freezing precipitation, extended below-freezing temperatures, and/or wind concerns, which may impact homeless encampments,” according to the city.
I’m homeless. Where can I stay tonight?
- Greensboro Urban Ministry at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. will provide overnight winter shelter for men and women from 8 p.m. tonight (Dec. 13) to 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (Dec. 14) and from 8 p.m. tomorrow night (Dec. 14) to 8 a.m. the next day (Dec. 15).
- Glenwood Recreation Center at 2010 Coliseum Blvd. will provide overnight shelter for adults with children only, from 8 p.m. tonight (Dec. 13) to 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning (Dec. 14) and from 8 p.m. tomorrow night (Dec. 14) to 6:30 a.m. the next day (Dec. 15). This location will be staffed by the city’s Office of Community Safety team, which is “trained to work with special populations and coordinate services for families upon request,” according to the city’s press release.
For more information, contact Glenwood Recreation Center at 336-373-2929 or the Greensboro Urban Ministry at 336-271-5959.
