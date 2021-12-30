Image link: https://www.canva.com/photos/MAGj8OjtH8g/

In a world where mass-produced home goods dominate, CopperSmith stands apart. Their approach to kitchenware, furniture, and architectural metalwork transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary ones, creating an atmosphere that is both functional and breathtakingly beautiful. From artisan-crafted sinks to sustainable tables and customized bathtubs, every CopperSmith piece is a statement in design, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Artisan Sinks That Set the Tone

A kitchen sink may seem like a simple necessity, but at CopperSmith, it’s a centerpiece. Their handcrafted sinks are forged from premium metals and offered in over 80 finishes, providing homeowners, designers, and architects with nearly endless customization. Whether in copper, stainless steel, or brushed nickel, each sink is designed not only for functionality but to enhance the entire kitchen experience.

As renowned kitchen designer Mick De Giulio notes, “It’s just going for the magic, going for a space that you want people to walk into and just not want to leave that space.” CopperSmith’s sinks achieve exactly that: they elevate daily routines into moments of tactile delight, marrying utility with artistry.

With a variety of sizes and styles, these sinks cater to both residential and commercial spaces. From a bustling family kitchen to a boutique restaurant, their sinks are built to endure while maintaining a timeless aesthetic. Thousands of five-star reviews attest to their quality and the transformative impact they have on any space.

Range Hoods: Functional Art

Range hoods are often overlooked, but CopperSmith treats them as both a practical and a visual feature. With over 65 models and 80 finishes, the company offers a range of hoods that can blend seamlessly into a kitchen or become a bold statement piece.

“I don’t think you should just make a crazy hood to be the centerpiece of the kitchen, but spending a little extra time and thought on a detail like a hood can make a small kitchen feel cleaner and more pleasant, and a big kitchen can be made more intimate,” says AD100 designer Rodman Primack. CopperSmith embraces this philosophy, creating hoods that balance elegance, performance, and customization.

Each hood is handcrafted, allowing clients to select the exact size, finish, and material that suits their kitchen design. For those seeking a truly bespoke experience, the company’s concierge-level service ensures every detail is perfected, from texture to trim.

Furniture: Sustainable Statements

CopperSmith’s artistry extends far beyond sinks and hoods. Their furniture collections—tables, seating, and tabletops—are designed with sustainability and longevity in mind. Crafted from responsibly sourced metals and materials, these pieces are built for both residential and commercial environments. Every table or seating element is customizable, allowing clients to select the finish, material, and dimensions that best fit their vision.

Outdoor furniture and accessories further showcase CopperSmith’s expertise. Their firepits, planters, and tables transform patios, courtyards, and communal spaces into inviting, stylish extensions of the home. The use of durable metals ensures that these outdoor pieces retain their beauty while withstanding the elements—a perfect combination of practicality and elegance.

Bathtubs: Customized Luxury

Bathrooms are no longer just functional spaces—they are sanctuaries. CopperSmith’s bathtubs are handcrafted to bring a sense of luxury to any residential or commercial spa. Clients can customize the size, finish, and material to create a piece that complements the surrounding décor and enhances the relaxation experience. From sleek modern designs to more classic, rounded forms, these tubs are as versatile as they are stunning.

Sheets and Metalwork: Endless Possibilities

CopperSmith also provides architectural sheets in copper, stainless steel, and other metals, offering designers and builders unmatched flexibility. These sheets serve as the foundation for furniture, counters, backsplashes, and more, and can be finished to match any aesthetic. Whether creating a statement piece or a subtle detail, the quality of the metalwork ensures durability and visual appeal.

The company’s commitment to sustainability shines here as well. Every material is sourced responsibly, ensuring that each project contributes to a lasting home rather than temporary trends. This ethos aligns with modern design priorities—creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also responsible.

Why CopperSmith Stands Out

What sets CopperSmith apart is the combination of artistry, customization, and professional service. They are a trusted partner to interior designers, architects, and builders worldwide, helping turn ambitious visions into reality. Every product, from a hand-hammered sink to a customized range hood, is crafted to meet exacting standards, ensuring that no detail is overlooked.

Their concierge-level service makes the process seamless. Whether guiding clients through material selections, finishes, or dimensions, CopperSmith’s team works closely with every customer to ensure that the final product exceeds expectations. It’s not just about delivering metalwork—it’s about crafting experiences and creating spaces that inspire.

Creating Moments That Matter

CopperSmith products are designed to do more than fill a space—they create moments. Imagine washing dishes in a copper sink that gleams under soft kitchen lighting, or gathering around a firepit in the backyard on a cool evening. Their sustainable tables host family meals and business gatherings alike, blending practicality with visual impact. Every piece is meant to be lived in, admired, and appreciated, shaping memories in both residential and commercial environments.

The company’s approach reflects the insights of top designers: as Mick De Giulio emphasizes, the goal is magic—a space where people don’t want to leave. CopperSmith’s offerings do precisely that. They combine beauty, utility, and sustainability in ways that transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

Find Your Finishing Touch

From kitchens to courtyards, CopperSmith provides the tools to create spaces that are uniquely personal. With customizable sinks, hoods, furniture, bathtubs, and metalwork, every project becomes an opportunity to express individuality and craftsmanship. Their dedication to sustainability, handcrafting, and concierge-level service ensures that every home or commercial space can be both functional and exceptional.

For those ready to turn a vision into reality, CopperSmith offers an unmatched blend of artistry, durability, and professional expertise. Seeing is believing—every sink, hood, table, and tub is a testament to what’s possible when metalwork meets imagination.

Whether renovating a kitchen, designing a spa, or outfitting a commercial space, CopperSmith proves that handcrafted metalwork isn’t just a design choice—it’s a lifestyle. Each product makes a statement, elevates daily life, and ensures that every space feels like a home worth staying in.