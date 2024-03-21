Shot in the Triad is a photoessay series by Greensboro photographer Carolyn de Berry. The series began with the paper in 2014 and aims to document both the quiet and monumental events that take place in the Triad.

Click on each photo to enlarge it.

2020 (JANUARY-DECEMBER)

S Elam Avenue, Greensboro January afternoon. W. 4th Street, Winston-Salem Apartments coming soon. N. Trade Street, Winston-Salem Parking with a view. W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro Husband and wife duo Alexa Knierim and Christopher Knierim during a practice session the day after placing first in the Championship Pairs Short Program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The Knierims would go on to win their third U.S. pairs title the following night. Spring Garden Street, Greensboro Weatherspoon Art Museum visitors examine Jeff Koons’ One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank at the opening night party of their newest exhibit, “To the Hoop | Basketball and Contemporary Art”. The show is open to the public through June 7, 2020. Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro Happy Valentine’s Day! Murrow Boulevard, Greensboro Downtown Greenway construction in progress. E. Keeling Road, Greensboro Snowy morning at Hamilton Lakes Park. Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church polling location on Super Tuesday. N. Elm Street, Greensboro Side view of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro which is scheduled to open next week after more than two and a half years of construction. E. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro Cone Health staff wait for patients at the first drive-thru testing site for coronavirus in Guilford County. West Drive, Greensboro UNCG campus, Tuesday 4:06pm. S. Elm Street, Greensboro June 1, 2020. S. Elm Street, Greensboro The Mourning Drive vehicle procession honoring the lives of black people whose lives ended too soon makes its way down S. Elm Street. S. Elm Street, Greensboro 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence at the Educators for Racial Justice Vigil in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro. N. Davie Street, Greensboro Scene from the installation of the “One Love” mural. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Prescott Street, Greensboro Summer evening at Black Diamond Backyard community garden. Swann Middle School, Cypress Street, Greensboro Classes will start on Aug. 17, but Guilford County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras has recommended that the school system use remote learning for five weeks. After five weeks, pending approval from the health department, students in kindergarten through eighth grade could resume in-person learning. Sixteenth Street, Greensboro Month seven of the demolition of the Cone Mills White Oak plant. The mill, which opened in 1905, was over a million square feet large and was at one point the largest denim mill in the world. E. Lindsay Street, Greensboro Sunny Gravely Foushee and Marsharee Neely put the finishing touches on the new “Say It Loud” street mural. Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro Summer afternoon at Lake Brandt. Ballinger Road, Greensboro Lliam Robinson, George Schweninger, and Helen Schweninger cool off at the Community Hose Down at the Lenoard Recreation Center. Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the City of Greensboro Fire Department have held the free pop up sprayground at recreation centers around the city. Country Club Road, Greensboro Protesters outside the home of U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy. Gorrell Street, Greensboro Scene from the Magnolia House benefit concert. N. Church Street, Greensboro 61 days until Election Day. Smith Reynolds Airport, Winston-Salem President Trump pauses to clap before exiting Air Force One at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro The Coble family farm, first owned by the Quaker Lindley family in the 1800’s, was one of the last active dairy farms in Greensboro. It is now being leveled for the expansion of neighboring Friends Home West, a senior living community. N. Main Street, Graham Scene from “March On, Graham”, an antiracist march in downtown Graham. Northline Avenue, Greensboro 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. are closing this week. E. Gate City Boulevard Fun with apples at Gateway Gardens. E. Bessemer Avenue, Greensboro Tuesaday afternoon, October. E. Hendrix Street, Greensboro Halloween creativity is not running low this year. W. Harden Street, Graham Rev. Greg Drumwright leads hundreds of marchers to a polling site on Election Day in downtown Graham. This march was two days after the “I Am Change: Legacy March to The Polls” was cut short after police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and multiple people were arrested. Percy Street, Greensboro Celebratory home in the Dunleath neighborhood. S. College Park Drive, Greensboro Late afternoon, November. E. Lindsay Street, Greensboro Liz Mason of Honey Bee Hils Farm at the Greensboro Farmer’s Curb Market. Pre-Thanksgiving Market is Wednesday 8am-12pm W. Elm Street, Graham Rev. Greg Drumwright addresses supporters and the press outside the Judge J.B. Allen Criminal Courthouse in Graham. This was one of several stops during a march through Graham to demand criminal justice reform after Alamance County law enforcement refused to apologize for its widely condemned use of pepper spray on Halloween and then doubled down by bringing enhanced criminal charges against march leader Rev. Greg Drumwright. W. 4th Street, Winston-Salem Members of the Crosby Scholars wave to cars in the Winston-Salem Jaycees’ reverse Christmas Parade. N. Church Street Disney princesses greet cars at the Greensboro drive-thru Balloon Regatta. Live entertainment and 17 big parade balloons were featured. Chestnut Street, Greensboro In honor of neighbors who have worked hard to make spirits bright this year. Lawndale Drive, Greensboro The Winter Wonderlights exhibit at the Greensboro Science Center is open through January 3, 2021.