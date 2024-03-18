Featured photo: Vanstory Street, Greensboro A FEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre. The site will officially open on Wednesday and will be open seven days a week for an eight-week period. It is expected to give 3,000 doses a day.

Shot in the Triad is a photoessay series by Greensboro photographer Carolyn de Berry. The series began with the paper in 2014 and aims to document both the quiet and monumental events that take place in the Triad.

Click on each photo to enlarge it.

2021 (January-December)

Guilford Avenue. Greensboro Artist Thomas Sayre’s West Woods Project on Phase 4 along the railtrail on the Downtown Greenway. Plainfield Road, Greensboro January, early evening. Chestnut Street, Greensboro Inauguration Day 2021. Plott Street, Greensboro January afternoon. S. Church Street, Greensboro Student artwork hangs outside The Experiential School in downtown Greensboro. E. Bessemer Avenue, Greensboro The Fullwood family has been running Ocean Fresh Seafood since 1978. Guilford College Road, Greensboro Freezing rain and ice over the weekend caused tree damage and power outages for thousands of households in the Triad. More icy weather is in the forecast. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Union Cemetery is Greensboro’s oldest known African American cemetery. Murrow Boulevard, Greensboro Scene from the newest section of the Downtown Greenway. Vanstory Street, Greensboro A FEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre. The site will officially open on Wednesday and will be open seven days a week for an eight-week period. It is expected to give 3,000 doses a day. Yanceyville Street, Greensboro One of Duke Energy’s purple LED streetlights. Defect or thing of beauty? You be the judge. Summit Avenue and Yanceyville Street, Greensboro Site of a c.1923 Craftsman bungalow within the Dunleath Historic District after a demolition permit was issued by the city. Price Park Road, Greensboro Spring morning at Price Park. Chestnut Street, Greensboro Roofers at work. McIver Street, Greensboro Peonies at the UNCG Community Gardens. Lake Daniel Park, Greensboro Front row seat at Lake Daniel Greenway. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro Beef Burger, the morning after hundreds of people flocked to the restaurant due to a rumor circulating on social media that the restaurnat was closing. Heritage Place, Greensboro Mulberries are here! Boulder Road, Greensboro Storm clouds gather over Colonial Pipeline storage tanks in Greensboro. Last week the company reported a ransomware cyber-attack which resulted in a temporary shutdown of the pipeline. Pastor Anderson Drive, Greensboro After roughly 15 years of vacancy, construction is underway at the 13.7-acre site at the intersection of East Market and South Dudley streets in east Greensboro. Coliseum Boulevard, Greensboro Ryder Anglin checks out the scene at the Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru at the Greensboro Coliseum. Chestnut Street, Greensboro Prince Johnson, owner of Smoke Mouth Grill, tends to the meats for a meal with friends Memorial Day weekend. Lawndale Drive, Greensboro Caribbean flamingoes at their new home at the Greensboro Science Center’s Revolution Ridge which opened to the public this week. Spring Garden Street, Greensboro Mike Moore, owner of Buffalo Boogie Records. Sandy Ridge Road, Greensboro Whitaker Farms flowers at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market. E. Green Drive, High Point The No Justice, No Peace March on High Point for Fred Cox was attended by over 100 supporters and featured civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Rev. Gred Drumwright, and the families of Black men who have been killed by police. Old Battleground Rd, Greensboro Ice cream experts and heroes of summer Cullen Capehart and Caroline Doss at Ozzie’s Ice Cream. Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro The Eastern Music Festival is back! Seen here is the Young Artists Orchestra in rehearsal at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. Bur-Mill Club Road, Greensboro Summer evening on Lake Brandt at Bur-Mill Park. N. Church Street, Greensboro Masterful climbing at the Greensboro Children’s Museum. Guilford College Woods, Greensboro Site of the Underground Railroad tree. W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro Summer evening at the Greensboro Elks Lodge #602. Burlington Road, Greensboro Scene from the Mixed Greens Community Garden which serves all residents of Guilford county. Curtis Street, Greensboro Greensboro’s first Freedom Fridge is located in the parking lot of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in the Warnersville neighborhood. N. Davie Street, Greensboro Set up for the 2021 NC Folk Festival is underway at Lebauer Park. E. Market Street, Greensboro Scene from the Festival Community Jam with the UNCG Old-Time Ensemble on the first night of the NC Folk Festival. N. Elm Street, Greensboro Members of the Joyemovement dance company at the conclusion of “A Wicked Silence”, a site-specific performance created by Downtown Greensboro Parks Inaugural Artist in Residence Alexandra Joye Warren. S. Greene Street, Greensboro Activist Lewis Pitts speaks at a community press conference about the death of Marcus Deon Smith by Greensboro police. Hiatt Street, Greensboro The Mock Judson Voehringer Co. Hosiery Mill, an official Guilford County landmark and site on the National Register of Historic Places, is being converted into apartments and townhomes. W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro Sprinkle Oil , an almost 50 year old family-owned business, is known for its full service gas station and quick oil changes. Scott Avenue, Greensboro Happy Halloween! Hiatt Street, Greensboro Jamison Mobile Home Park, where residents and their supporters are attempting to raise money and awareness about their plight to stay in their homes. Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro Neil Thompson, Lake Brandt Activity Specialist, assists with the slingshot at a Greensboro Parks and Recreation Pumpkin Smash event. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Scene from the early hours of the Elsewhere Museum’s 12th Annual Extravaganza. N. Church Street, Greensboro Happy Thanksgiving! S. Elm Street, Greensboro Viviana Rosales sets up the outdoor section of Terra Blue before opening for the day. The store, owned by Sarah McDavid, has been a fixture on S. Elm Street since 1999. During the pandemic McDonald added merchandise and a working sink to the front sidewalk to encourage safe shopping. S. Elm Street, Greensboro A sweet victory at Santa Sumo Wrestling at this year’s Festival of Lights. Price Park Drive, Greensboro Morning frost at Price Park Bird and Butterfly Meadow. Shady Lawn Drive, Greensboro Homeowner Gene Oliver started working on his Christmas display on November 1st. He estimates the set up takes about 40-50 hours every year. Fairmont Street, Greensboro Farewell 2021!