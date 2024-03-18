Featured photo: Svetlana Chub, center, a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, stands wrapped in the Ukrainian flag at a community rally at Trinity Church to support Ukrainians.

Shot in the Triad is a photoessay series by Greensboro photographer Carolyn de Berry. The series began with the paper in 2014 and aims to document both the quiet and monumental events that take place in the Triad.

Click on each photo to enlarge it.

2022 (JANUARY-DECEMBER)

S. Elm Street, Greensboro Fordham’s Drug Store opened on July 21, 1898 and closed in 2002. Famous for its fountain Cokes and malted milkshakes, Fordham’s also discreetly served liquor during Prohibition. A “For Sale” sign went up in the window in 2015. Percy Street, Greensboro Greensboro’s newest gallery, the Percy Street Free Little Art Gallery, is curated by Ash Hein. The gallery charges no admission, has unlimited viewing hours, and works of art are free of charge. Submissions are also welcome. E. Fisher Avenue, Greensboro Sledding challenges in downtown Greensboro. Guilford Avenue, Greensboro Winter evening.

A makeshift memorial for Marcus Smith was removed right before the city settled with the Smith family for $2.57 million. Green Valley Road, Greensboro Over 150,000 babies, including my son, were born at the Women’s Hospital. In April 2020 it was converted into a coronavirus-only field hospital where over 4,700 patients were treated. Demolition began on the building, which is now owned by Deep River Partners, in January. Yanceyville Street, Greensboro Construction is underway at the old self-storage facility in the Mill House building of Greensboro’s Revolution Mill. The property will consist of apartments, retail and restaurants and is currently expected to be completed in summer 2022. S. Greene Street, Greensboro A memorial for local victims of gun violence on the grounds of the Guilford County Courthouse.

W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro Svetlana Chub, center, a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, stands wrapped in the Ukrainian flag at a community rally at Trinity Church to support Ukrainians. Fulton Street, Greensboro Members of the 75th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class practice during a live burn training exercise. New Garden Road, Greensboro The headstones of William and Priscilla Coffin at the New Garden Friends Cemetery. In 1781, Coffin turned his house in the New Garden community, a Quaker settlement, into a hospital for Americans wounded during the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and in skirmishes earlier along New Garden Road. In 2002, The Nathanael Greene Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, placed a bronze marker on his grave which declared Coffin, a Quaker and pacifist, an American patriot for his help in America’s fight for independence from England Brookhaven Mill Road, Greensboro Tom Pyne, of TGP Forage and Livestock, shears a sheep at Brookhaven Mill Farm on Spring Sheep Shearing Day. Ashland Drive, Greensboro Spring evening at the Greensboro Arboretum.

N. Elm Street, Greensboro Bob Dylan’s tour bus outside the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro. Cypress Street, Greensboro Archaeological dig site at Swann Middle School’s 100th Anniversary Celebration. As part of Swann’s 100th year anniversary archaelogists from New South Associates worked with students, teaching techniques to excavate four locations on the school property. Duke Street, Greensboro Scene from a Spanish-language re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. S. Greene Street, Greensboro Scene from a sparsely attended rally held by the United Patriot Party of North Carolina.

Benjmain Parkway, Greensboro Alexis and Josh Chandler, with children Banks and Phoenix, review their choices before casting their vote on Primary Election Day. E. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro City pools open for the season on Saturday May 28th! Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro This Neoclassical Revival style home is one of 73 properties deemed unsafe that will be demolished by the city. It was built for John A. Hodgin, a real estate developer and president of a number of local businesses, between 1910 and 1913.

N. Greene Street, Greensboro Kelly Gould, of Rhodes Academy of Irish Dance based in Virginia, competes in the Greensboro Feile Rince Feis. Gould went on to win the 267 Open Championship for 18 & over. Hundreds of Irish dancers from all over the east coast gathered in downtown Greensboro for the competition. N. Church Street, Greensboro A phone booth made from repurposed materials awaits visiters in the Fisher Park neighborhood. From sign: “If there is anyone you need or want to talk to whether it’s a friend, enemy, loved one, stranger or yourself from the past, present or future, help yourself.” Visitors are encouraged to leave a note. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Streetside barbershop at the Juneteenth Mural Concert in downtown Greensboro. W. Market Street, Greensboro Protesters hold signs during morning traffic at the “We Won’t Go Back Piedmont NC” rally in downtown Greensboro.

W. Market Street, Greensboro Abortion rights supporters spontaneously marched through downtown over the holiday weekend after attendng a rally organized by the Greensboro Working-class & Houseless Organizing Alliance. Montlieu Avenue, High Point Sunday afternoon at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum. E. Market Street, Greensboro Donnie Heath and Michelle Woolverton take advantage of a summer lunch break. Heath, who lives and works in the Southeastern Building, has elevated his parking spot to a whole new level. N. Greene Street, Greensboro Supporters toast Mayor Nancy Vaughan at the end of a nail-biter election night in Greensboro. Vaughan, who has been mayor since 2013, beat her opponent District 3 city council member Justin Outling by 425 votes (at press time). Summit Avenue, Greensboro Guilford County Schools are back in action. Featured here is Miss Lina Porter’s Schoolhouse at the Greensboro History Museum. E. Bragg Street, Greensboro One of two sculptures by Greensboro native Vandorn Hinnant on the Downtown Greenway in the Ole Asheboro nieghborhood. W. Market Street, Greensboro George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic perform at the 2022 NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Scene from the 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival. N. Greene St., Greensboro Vivian Morris, a student at the Boyle School of Irish Dance in Alexandria, Virginia , reads during downtime at the Carolina Championship and Feis in downtown Greensboro. W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro The Old One-Two at Oden Brewing Company. New Garden Road, Greensboro Osage oranges (also known as hedge apples or horse apples) at the Hoskin Family Farm exhibit at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. Lawndale Drive, Greensboro Flamingo situation at the Greensboro Science Center. W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro Sophia, the world’s first humanoid celebrity, is photographed at The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Induction Celebration at the Koury Convention Center. Sophia was the keynote speaker for the evening. E. Lindsay Street, Greensboro Members of the Dudley High School Marching Band of Thunder perform in the NC A&T Homecoming Parade. S. Eugene Street, Greensboro Election workers collect completed ballots at the Guilford County Courthouse on Election Night in Greensboro. N. Davie Street, Greensboro Servers prepare tables for Greensboro Downtown Park Inc.’s annual Friendsgiving event in LeBauer Park. N. Church Street, Greensboro November morning at Central Library. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Snow machine magic at the Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro. Gorrell Street, Greensboro King Gates, 8, chats with Santa while Marian Bonds looks on at the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro. N. Church Street, Greensboro Happy Holidays! Highwoods Boulevard, Greensboro Happy New Year!