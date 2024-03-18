Featured photo: Wanda Crump, owner of Piedmont Tailors, has been working in her shop in downtown Greensboro for 38 years.

Shot in the Triad is a photoessay series by Greensboro photographer Carolyn de Berry. The series began with the paper in 2014 and aims to document both the quiet and monumental events that take place in the Triad.

Click on each photo to enlarge it.

2023 (JANUARY-DECEMBER)

N. Church Street, Greensboro Fallen trees at Lake Townsend after days of record cold temperatures. N. Elm Street, Greensboro January morning, downtown Greensboro. MLK Jr. Drive, Greensboro Members of Village Mentoring walk in Greensboro’s 2023 MLK Day Parade. N O.Henry Blvd, Greensboro January morning at Lakeview Memorial Park. Lawndale Drive, Greensboro Hulk, one of two moray eels at the Greensboro Science Center, makes an appearance behind the scenes. E. Market Street, Greensboro February morning at Revision Vintage in downtown Greensboro. Chestnut Street, Greensboro February afternoon. Spring Garden Street, Greensboro Am radio on the downtown Greenway. Chestnut Street, Greensboro The beloved and despised Bradford pear tree is in full bloom. E. Hendrix Street, Greensboro Afternoon train watchers. New Garden Road, Greensboro March afternoon. W. McGee Street, Greensboro First day of spring. Spring Garden Street, Greensboro Other people’s pictures at Reconsidered Goods. Chestnut Street, Greensboro Wisteria takeover. Fifth Avenue, Greensboro The annual division of eggs, Dunleath neighborhood. Coliseum Blvd, Greensboro Scene from the first ever Glenwood Grind, a celebration of skateboarding and roller skating, at the Glenwood Skate Spot. Tate Street, Greensboro Members of Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz perform at Una Noche En El Museo – A Night at the Museum at the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG. Chestnut Street, Greensboro Saturday morning basketball practice. W. McGee Street, Greensboro Wanda Crump, owner of Piedmont Tailors, has been working in her shop in downtown Greensboro for 38 years. W.Market Street, Greensboro A scene from Saturday’s rally in downtown Greensboro to protest SB 20, a bill that reduces access to abortion in North Carolina. On Tuesday the North Carolina General Assembly voted to override a veto from the governor, imposing more abortion restrictions in the state. Riverdale Drive, High Point Saturday strawberry picking at Ingram’s Farm. The Ingram family has been farming since 1856 and growing strawberries for over 40 years. Doak Street, Greensboro Memorial Day Weekend situation. W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro Early evening at First Baptist Community Garden. Cypress Street, Greensboro Dinosaur sighting at Porchfest, a free annual music festival, in the Dunleath Neighborhood. N. Davie Street, Greensboro Kids play in the splash pad at LeBauer Park during Greensboro’s 3rd annual Juneteenth festival. N. Church Street, Greensboro Former home of the Greensboro News and Record. The 6.6 acre lot in downtown Greensboro, owned by BH Media, has been empty since the paper moved to a smaller location in 2020. Developer Ryan Companies US has secured the option to purchase and develop the expansive property. W. McGee Street, Kendra Alexander and Sultan Ali celebrate with their guests at their Fourth of July wedding in downtown Greensboro. E. Lindsay Street, Greensboro Summer evening scene with mural by Kathleen Kennedy. Northline Avenue, Greensboro Former site of Sears Auto Center at Friendly Center. Smith Street, Greensoro Summer morning on the Downtown Greenway. Bellemeade Street, Greensboro Summer evening with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Pinetop Road, Greensboro Pool life at Pinetop Sports Club. Ted Johnson Parkway, Greensboro Evening landing at PTI. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Sunday morning car show. Chestnut Street, Greensboro Covid view. John Wesley Way, Greensboro Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man sighting in downtown Greensboro. Magnolia Street, Greensboro Happy Halloween! N. Davie Street, Greensboro Saturday afternoon at LeBauer Park. S. Hamilton Street, High Point Starting line at the Triad GO FAR Community 5K run. New Garden Road, Greensboro November morning. S. Elm Street, Greensboro Santa sighting in downtown Greensboro. E. Greenway Drive, Greensboro Winter evening in Sunset Hills nieghborhood.