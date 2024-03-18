On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of people visited Greensboro’s Country Park to witness the annual reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.

The Revolutionary War battle, known as the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, was fought on March 15, 1781, between the American forces under Greensboro’s namesake, Nathanael Greene, and British Commander Lord Charles Cornwallis. Various parts of the battle took place on portions of land scattered along a path from Lawndale Drive eastward along what is now New Garden Road, according to the city.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department sponsors the annual Reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse at Greensboro Country Park every March.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani.