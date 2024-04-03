On Tuesday morning, dozens of seniors gathered in the Greensboro Sportsplex to show off their skills in the hopes of winning this year’s Senior Games.

The mission of the Greater Greensboro Senior Games is to promote healthy lifestyles, both mentally and physically, by encouraging seniors to practice and participate in their chosen events throughout the year. There are a variety of events that are held every year including basketball, golf, shuffleboard, archery and billiards.

The winners in the categories of Greensboro’s games have the opportunity to compete in the State Senior Games which takes place in the fall.

To learn more about this year’s games, visit the website here.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani.

Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024. Greensboro Senior Games 2024 Opening Ceremonies at Greensboro Sportsplex on April 2, 2024.